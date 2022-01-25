CB Insights accolades Bertelsmann India Investments as Top Investor

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bertelsmann India Investments, a venture capital fund focussed on investing in Series B and Series C startups, has secured rank #1 globally in Top investors and Top CVC category as per CB Insights - State of Venture report.

The annual report shares global data and analysis on deal making, funding, and exits by private market companies Investors.

Mosaic scores are taken into account to identify, shortlist and benchmark companies across the entire market on the global scale. CB Insights aggregates all the information required about startups, companies and distills it into a single score.

As per their mosaic score, Bertelsmann India Investments is ranked #1 in the global top CVCs by median Mosaic score of companies in 2021, closely followed by Snowflake Ventures (U.S) and Allianz X (Germany). In the top 10 list, Bertelsmann India Investments was the only Indian origin fund as a part of this ranking. In the other category of global top investors by median Mosaic score of companies in 2021, the fund secured #1 again. Sharing this rank were two other investors, Generation Investment Management (UK) and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Canada).

Delighted on being recognized in the CB Insights State of Venture Report 2021, Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, Bertelsmann India Investments said, "Given our extensive operational and investing experience globally at Bertelsmann across 300+ companies, BII has been a strong investor and long-term partner to its portfolio companies and the Indian startup ecosystem at large.

It is truly humbling to be recognized as the No. 1 VC and CVC globally by CB Insights. It further strengthens our commitment to supporting pioneering entrepreneurs who are building national and global champions by innovating across operations and technology."

The top highlights of the report were:

Analytics related to 2021 witnessed a record in unicorn count, unicorn birth trends, and a spree of highest-valued unicorns

The data behind the biggest year in global funding, up 111% year-over-year



The regions that raised the most venture dollars in 2021 and witnessed the most deals

Data on 2021's M&A, IPO, and SPAC exits compared to previous years

Investors which backed 300+ companies in 2021

Sector accounting for $1 in every $5 of global venture funding

The 5+ US metro areas with record-high funding quarters in Q4

The complete report can be viewed here.

Bertelsmann India Investments (BII) is a venture capital fund of Bertelsmann, a media, services, and education company that operates in about 50 countries around the world. BII focuses on series B and C stage investments in pioneering companies in the digital, education, media, and services sectors.

Since its official launch in 2012, BII has invested in pioneering companies including Saavn (music streaming service), Pepperfry (online furniture marketplace), iNurture (higher education services), Lendingkart (digital lending platform for SMEs), and Eruditus and Emeritus (IVY league programs for working professionals) among others. BII is part of Bertelsmann Investments, which has so far invested more than EUR1 billion in over 300 innovative companies and funds.

