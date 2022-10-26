CBDT extends due date to file IT return for AY 2022-23 to Nov 7

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Mnistry of Finance has said that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the due date of furnishing of return of income for the Assessment Year 2022-23.



For the Assessment Year 2022-23, the CBDT had extended the due date to November 7, 2022, for the category of assessees for whom the due date falls on October 31, 2022, under sub-Section (1) of Section 139 of the Income-Tax Act, 1961 (the Act).

"In consequence to extension of due date for various reports of audit in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act to Or October 2022 by Circular No.19/2022 dated 30.09.2022, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in exercise of its powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act,1961 (Act), extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which is 31st October 2022 in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, to 07th November 2022," the Board said. (ANI)

