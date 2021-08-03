CBDT extends due dates for electronic filing of various forms under Income-Tax Act

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due dates for electronic filing of various forms under the Income-tax Act, 1961 considering the difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the electronic filing of certain Forms.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, the Quarterly statement in Form No. 15CC to be furnished by authorised dealer in respect of remittances made for the quarter ending on June 30, required to be furnished on or before July 15 under Rule 37BB of the Rules, as extended to July 31 vide Circular No.12 of 2021 on June 25 may be filed on or before August 31 2021.

"The Equalization Levy Statement in Form No.1 for the Financial Year 2020- 21, which was required to be filed on or before 30th June 2021, as extended to 31st July 2021 vide Circular No.12 of 2021 dated 25.06.2021, may be filed on or before 31st August 2021," read the release.



"The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form No. 64D for the Previous Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before 15th June 2021 under Rule 12CB of the Rules, as extended to 15th July 2021 vide Circular No.12 of 2021 dated 25.06.2021, maybe furnished on or before 15th September 2021," it added.

"The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form No. 64C for the Previous Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before 30th June 2021 under Rule 12CB of the Rules, as extended to 31st July 2021 vide Circular No.12 of 2021 dated 25.06.2021, maybe furnished on or before 30th September 2021," it added further.

Further, considering the non-availability of the utility for e-filing of certain Forms, the CBDT has decided to extend the due dates for electronic filing of such forms.

Following the same, intimation to be made by a Pension Fund in respect of each investment made by it in India in Form No. 10BBB for the quarter ending on June 30, required to be furnished on or before July 31 2021 under Rule 2DB of the Rules, may be furnished on or before September 30.

"Intimation to be made by Sovereign Wealth Fund in respect of investments made by it in India in Form II SWF for the quarter ending on 30th June 2021, required to be furnished on or before 31st July 2021 as per Circular No.15 of 2020 dated 22.07.2020, maybe furnished on or before 30th September 2021," the release read. (ANI)

