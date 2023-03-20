CBRE ranked no.1 in India for real estate investment sales activity in 2022

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CBRE was the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales in India, the seventh consecutive year in the top spot, according to MSCI Real Assets.



MSCI Real Assets credited CBRE with a 63% market share and leading investment sales in India for office (95%), development site/land (63%), and industrial (57%).



Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE said, "We have been recognized as the top player in the commercial real estate investment space for seven years in a row. This recognition has further strengthened our commitment to enhance our investment solutions across all sectors and to deliver the best in the industry."



"Our #1 ranking in India for 7 years in a row is testimony to the trust that our clients have placed in our ability to protect their interests through a relentless focus on best practices in deal-making." said, Gaurav Kumar & Nikhil Bhatia, Managing Directors, Capital Markets & Land, CBRE India.





CBRE was also the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales globally during 2022, the 12th consecutive year that CBRE has claimed the top spot. MSCI Real Assets credited CBRE with a 23.4% market share across all property types on a global basis in 2022 -- a 740 basis point lead over the nearest competitor. CBRE held the top spot in MSCI Real Assets' global rankings across the five largest asset classes -- office (25.8% market share), industrial (31.3%), retail (23.5%), multifamily (17.8%) and hotels (20.0%).



In addition to being number one globally, CBRE held the top spot for commercial real estate investment sales in Asia Pacific with a 33.9% market share. It also held the top spot in the Americas (22.2%) and Europe, Middle East & Africa (21.8%).



"We thank our clients for their continued trust in our ability to consistently facilitate solutions that meet their investment goals," said Greg Hyland, Head of Capital Markets, Asia Pacific, CBRE. "This year, our Capital Markets teams will continue to leverage our world-class market intelligence and deep relationships to provide sound advice to our clients to address their unique needs amid a fast-changing market landscape."

