[CBSE 10th 12th Term 2 Board Exams From Apr 26] Must follow subject-wise key insights while practicing sample papers

New Delhi [India], February 10: CBSE will conduct term-2 board exams 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 in offline mode with CBSE Term 2 Class 10 & 12 Exam Dates From April 26 for Board Exams 2022.

"The board after discussions with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country has decided to term 2 examinations offline," CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

In Term 2 Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2022, the board will follow the pattern of sample question papers for the CBSE Term 2 Class 10 & 12 Exam Dates. Sample papers were released last month on the CBSE academic website.

The detailed CBSE Term 2 Class 10 & 12 Exam Date Sheets For Board Exams 2022 will be released soon on cbse.nic.in, it added.



https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//Notification_Regarding_Term_II_090220222.pdf

A) CBSE Term 2 Class 10 & 12 Science And Science Board Exams 2022

1. In CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Science and Social Science Board Exams 2022, attempt the answer by directly answering the question in the first line itself, if possible. Try to keep the points in an orderly fashion, with the most important points at first priority.

2. If the question is to distinguish between 2 things, answer this question in a column-wise fashion. For a 2 mark question, write with at least 4 points and try giving with proper examples. Making the columns using a pencil and ruler

3. For the 5 marker, most often, you are expected to write about 5 points. Don't forget to summarize in the last sentence.

4. In CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Science Board Exams 2022 - Use a sharp pencil, draw neat diagrams and label them, while attempting the questions. Follow this practice for the questions that are at least for 5 marks or more.

5. In social science, when you are attempting the map work - Don't forget to put the question serial number on the top left corner of the map and circle it.



(B) CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Maths Board Exams 2022

6. While navigating through the question, the first thing in the answer is to write down all the given information in order as it appears, - The format for a Maths answers needs to be as follows - Given, To Find, Formulae, Proof Format and Answer in units

7. In CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Maths Board Exams 2022, even if you attempted to answer correctly but forgot to write the units like cm or rupees - It might turn costly. If you don't have units specified in the question, then write your answer suffixing with the word "units". Put the final answer in a box (with units).

8. For the paper you are attempting, draw a margin on the left side of answer-sheet. It's because once you attach the supplementary sheets, the stuff written on the inner edges of the answer sheet won't be visible anymore.

And in the Maths board exam, draw a margin on the right-hand side of the answer sheet. It's where you can undergo your rough work. Don't forget to cut out the rough work later with a single or 2 line.

9. While attempting the Maths paper, it's a good practice to quickly draw the trigonometric tables on the last page for referencing while answering the paper.

10. If there is graph paper, mark and label the axis. Ensure to write the question number and the scale on the graph paper. Try to keep graph paper in the middle of the answer sheet or preferably next to the question

(C) CBSE Term 2 Class 10 & 12 English Board Exams 2022.

11. In CBSE Term 2 Class 10 & 12 English Board Exams 2022, while attempting a reading comprehension type question, always read the questions carefully before navigating to the passage.

12. While attempting the writing section of English, writing a letter or an essay, keep in mind the word limits for that.

13. Timings, Read Each Question Twice

When you get the paper, the first thing is to utilize the reading time properly. Take the Last 15 mins for the revision work. Divide the overall time between different sections. It's where you tend to lose marks after knowing everything.

14. It's Alarming! Don't leave any question unanswered that needs to be attempted (especially because there are no negative marks)

15. Write neatly. If you did cut something out, give some space and write it neatly on a different page. Leave 1 line or 2 between answers. Draw a line separator at the end of every answer you attempt.

16. Skip extra information. E.g. you are asked to write the advantages about something, stick to the advantages. Don't write disadvantages. Attempt the question in proper sequence as far as possible. You may commence with any particular section. But once attempting a section, complete all the questions serially in one go.

17. Highlight heading and keyword differently. Don't use SMS language and short forms. Use formal vocabulary and the appropriate technical words.

