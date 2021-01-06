CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates announced | 5 Tips to Score High From Here

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/Mediawire): After a long wait, the CBSE Board has finally announced the date sheet for CBSE Board Exams 2021; Class 10th and 12th, on 31st December 2020. Unlike the previous years, this year's Date Sheet has more gaps in between two exams to give students enough time to prepare. The notification about CBSE 2021 Date Sheet release date has stirred mixed emotions amongst the students. However, at this particular time, students are advised to buckle up and start preparing for CBSE Board Exams 2021 wholeheartedly.

To reduce some stress and to help the students, here are some tips which can be followed regularly to achieve the desired results.

1. Divide your time for each subject

Allocate optimum time to each subject and strive to follow a time table religiously to complete the syllabus along with revision on time. In addition to this, you should also make sure to allot some time for recreational activities.

2. Solve every question type

Although CBSE designs its question papers according to NCERT textbooks. Even then, at times, some questions feel like they are out of syllabus but they are not. Hence, students should practice different Typologies of Questions to make sure they can solve even the most complex questions easily. Solving CBSE Question Banks can be very helpful in such cases. As the name suggests, Question Banks are packed with varied types of questions, ranging from easy to the most difficult.

3. Keep testing yourself with Sample Question Papers

To have an in-depth knowledge of each concept, students should practise CBSE Sample Papers of all subjects. It is advised by teachers, and previous year's CBSE board toppers that the students should evaluate their preparations by solving CBSE Sample Papers before exams.

4. Revise all day, every day

Students are advised to stay focused and keep on revising important points & highlights of every chapter regularly. While revising, you should highlight the most important points of every chapter. In this way, you will be able to revise different concepts easily when the exams are very close. Make sure you devote at least 1 hours of each day to revise what you have studied the previous day.

5. Look through 5-Years CBSE question papers

It is often suggested by many teachers to solve Previous Years' Board Question Papers, especially when the students have completed the entire syllabus. Practising Previous Years' Question Papers will help you to monitor your level of preparation. It should be noted that CBSE likes to surprise its students by introducing new paper pattern and also varying Typologies of Questions. Thereby, students are advised to solve previous 5-years CBSE Question Papers to have a fair idea about what is being followed by the board year on year. This will help them stay in sync with the prevailing pattern of question papers.

Conclusion

CBSE Board examinations are viewed as the main stage in the scholastic existence of a student as these influences his/her professional possibilities in the future. All the preparation tips referenced in this article will assist you in forming a robust study plan that could be followed in the remaining months until the Board Exams.

We wish you the very best for the forthcoming Board Examinations!

