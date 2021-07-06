CBSE Board Exams 2022 to be held in 2 terms! How to stay on top while preparing your studies?

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI/Oswaal Books): With classes being held virtually and with no near promise of things going back to normal, CBSE has decided to step in and make a few changes to make things a little easier for the students and the teachers, alike.

After careful consideration of availability of different gadgets, their sustainability, capacities and other inhibitions and short-comings that can lead to disparities, CBSE has decided to even the odds by taking some necessary measures and making provisions for students to learn unequivocally.

What are the Major Changes that have been made?

According to the latest reports, the entire term of classes 10 and 12 have been split into two equal halves or mini-terms to facilitate easier learning and allow a little breathing room. Moreover, each of the terms will have 50% of their usual syllabus, thereby making it simpler and far less demanding of the students.

Additionally, the syllabus for the board examinations will be rationalized and credibility and validity of the internal assessments (projects and practical examinations) will be taken up a few notches.

As for the curriculum, CBSE has decided that the internal assessment for classes 11 to 12 will include year-end tests, projects and practical examinations. The same goes for classes 9 to 10, except that they will also include 3 periodic tests, listening and speaking activities, portfolio and student enrichment as well.

The term end examinations will be conducted as per the following schedule:

The examinations being held at the end of Term 1 will be held anywhere between November 2021 and December 2021.

The examinations being held at the end of Term 2 will be held anywhere between March 2022 and April 2022.



Classroom learning and teaching is going to be suspended until the pandemic situation improves.

Tools to perform better: CBSE Question Banks 2021-22 for Class 10 & 12

One of the longest standing and most effective ways to score well in any board examination is solving question banks. Question banks consist of question papers of board examinations from different years. This gives students the chance to solve questions from previous years and see how they stand to score. Oswaal CBSE Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10 & 12 contains some of the most critical and analytical questions that you can solve if you are up for a challenge and want to take your preparation to the next level.



Here is the recommended link for CBSE Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10: https://bit.ly/2V78HPb & Class 12: https://bit.ly/3hFtBwz

Since Board Exams for Class 10 & 12 are such a big leap, students need to know how to prepare for the examination, what they can expect out of the paper, how to frame answers and what portions of the syllabus are more important than the others. There is no better way of doing that than solving a bunch of papers from these CBSE question banks for Class 10 & 12. The questions are arranged categorically (chapter-wise and topic-wise) so that youa re able to get the best out of them.

Also, solving Oswaal CBSE Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10 & 12 will help you get a better understanding of the curriculum, the important chapters and portions and the likes of it. This way, if you want to opt for smart studying, you will be able to do that much better and fairly easier.

The more you practice solving question papers and question banks, the more you allow yourself to be tested and assessed and the more mistakes you discover (thereby allowing you to improve further). Overall, solving these CBSE Question Banks is easily one of the smartest things you can do to achieve a better score since it makes for overall growth and development.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

