CBSE Class 10 objective criteria for mark allotment! How CBSE teachers may boost their performance for new session

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/ Oswaal Books): Education Ministry has said that CBSE will work out a system--'objective criterion'-- to evaluate the students' performance for preparing the Class 10 Board exam results.

Adding more on the 'objective criterion', Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said CBSE will use internal assessments and practical exam marks to promote Class 10 students to the next class. When students are not satisfied with the marks obtained through 'objective criterion', they will be also be provided with an opportunity to take the exams when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams

Educators have a very crucial role to play in a society's growth and development. Schools are the base of the education system and school teachers hold the power to greatly shape the future of their students and their country. So, to achieve a holistic growth, boosting the performance of these teachers from time to time is vital for any community.

CBSE Programmes for Teachers are the foundation, on which a quality education system rests, the Board, through its various endeavors, aims at improving teacher quality. The principles laid down in the National Curriculum Framework of Teacher Education and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 emphasize that continuous teacher training has a crucial role to play in the overall framework of quality education. In this teachers get training to teach better

In 2020, the government introduced a new National Education Policy (NEP), which is aimed at shifting the approach of education from rote learning to skill development. To effectively implement the new NEP, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). This MoU focuses on creating conditions for students as well as teacher development in all CBSE affiliated schools. Let's look at a couple of such innovations:

* Digital Comics: 100 comic books have been created to better explain academic concepts in schools. A storyline and application-based examples make learning engaging for students and are a great help for teachers. These books also talk about issues like gender sensitivity, women empowerment, value education and other life skills. Concepts are explained in a way that students remember for a long time and teachers can make the class more fun.

Competency Based Assessment Framework: CBSE has collaborated with British Council, and three other major UK agencies to revamp the course structure and assessment style in CBSE-affiliated schools. The 'Competency Based Assessment Framework' has been introduced for English (reading), Maths and Science for classes 6th to 10th. This will fulfil the new NEP's aim of giving more significance to a child's understanding prowess rather than rote learning ability. Following this will also improve the quality of teaching.

There are many other ways that can boost teachers' performance. For example:

Stay updated: Teachers need to stay on top of the changes happening in the education sector as well as the world for self-improvement. Teachers who are well aware about the market demands and the future needs of the society can shape more competent individuals.

Principal support: Just as a teacher plays an important role in the growth of her/his pupil, a school principal can drive the growth of the teaching staff. Principal should make frequent surprise visits during lectures, talk to teachers individually about their challenges and expectations, and should be able to provide honest feedback and guidance. Only when the teachers are happy, they can do justice to the students.

The Education department is planning multiple steps to improve the teaching quality in Indian schools. CBSE and AICTE will be starting programmes for training of CBSE school teachers on AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL), National Education Alliance for Technology (NEAT), among other initiatives. Moreover, digital learning will be promoted and webinars and social media campaigns will be organized at national and regional levels.

