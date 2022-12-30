CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Datesheet Out! Ultimate Checklist with Do's and Don'ts to Prepare and Revise

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/SRV): CBSE Class 12 Datesheet Time Table for 2023 Board Exams LIVE UPDATE: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 12 Datesheet | Time Table for 2023 Board Exams. The CBSE Datesheet for Class 12 | Time Table 2023 is available online at the CBSE official website- cbse.gov.in. The Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023. The examination for Class 10, and 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

As per the official notice, the Board has prepared the date sheet keeping competitive exams, including JEE Main exam dates in consideration. The CBSE Class 12 Datesheet | Time Table for 2023 Board Exams has been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subjects combinations to ensure that no two subjects examination of a student falls on the same date.

CBSE will give 15 minutes of reading time to the students of Class 10, 12 to read the question papers. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

Do's and Don'ts for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023

The Do's

1. Last-Minute Revisions are Important

To make revision easy and increase your scorecard, you need to revise important concepts thoroughly and quickly with Last-Minute Revision Notes. Having Last-Minute Revision Notes to ease out your revisions and make quick recalls of the entire chapter will provide students with better concept clarity to recall them later. While preparing, don't just refer to your notebooks or textbooks. Add advanced chapter information and key facts with Question Banks as well that have been suggested by your teachers.

2. Practice with Sample Papers & Mock Tests

If you want to ace the Class 12 Examinations, the best possible way is to practice rigorously. Solve Sample Papers and Mock Tests to have an insight into what an actual CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Paper looks like. In Board Examinations, questions are often repeated every year. So, taking help of Sample Papers will help you identify important topics and your own strategy for Board Exams.

3. Time Your Practice Sessions

In the Exam Hall, you will not be given an extended time for your answers. Therefore, it's important to time yourself every time you solve Sample Papers and to increase your writing speed every time to have an extra competitive advantage over your peers.

The Don'ts

1. Don't Forget to Practice Diagrams

Usually, diagrams are just viewed without practicing them. For high scores in Board Examinations, students must never forget to thoroughly practice the diagrams.

2. Don't Procrastinate

Students' entire focus should be to cover the entire syllabus a month or two before the Board Exams. This leaves a lot of crucial time for revisions. Therefore, procrastination will bring your hard work shattering down if you start leaving things for the last moment, so avoid it.

3. Don't Study for Long Hours Without a Break

It's important to study hard for the Class 12 Boards, but over-studying should always be avoided. After a point in time, the brain starts removing the information from the brain, so over-studying is reversing the process. To avoid this, you should take breaks in between your study sessions. Take a 5-minute break every two hours of study, to avoid over-studying.



Use Promo Code "PREPUP" To Redeem 50 per cent OFF --Valid For 30th December Only. Redeem now at OswaalBooks.com

Recommended link for CBSE Sample Papers | Question Banks | LMP (Last Minute Preparation System) Class 12 For 2023 Board Exams: https://bit.ly/3Z11o88

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jc5QYV3v1EI



Subject-wise Tips & Tricks for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023

a) CBSE 12th English Preparation Tips 2023

1) Get acquainted with the syllabus of CBSE 12th 2023. This will help to understand the important topics and set priority for all the subjects.

Exam Pattern enables students to get familiar with important units and helps them prepare more efficiently.

2) Also, solving the CBSE Class 12th Previous Years Question Paper helps to understand the difficulty level of the question papers. Not just this, with previous years' sample papers, students will understand which section carries the highest marks and will have better exam insight. While solving the Literature Section, students must try to be as expressive and deep in their answers as possible.

3) Answering the questions with your own perspective and ideas and keeping the context of the answer intact will help a lot to score well. Voracious reading is required for such a level of answering capabilities. Students can read several novels and the literature pieces of their interest too apart from the regular textbook to enhance their vocabulary and writing skills.

b) CBSE 12th Mathematics Preparation 2023

Relations and Functions and Linear programming are the easiest units and carry 13 marks in total. Algebra plays an important role to score good marks and carries 10 marks. For better visualization, students should make appropriate diagrams as they study. Probability requires strong basics, a logical approach, and a lot of practice to understand its formulas and applications.

c) CBSE 12th Biology Tricks & Tips

You will be learning new terms which are to be memorized. You can make notes with definitions of the new terms that you learn each day. Prefer to write the definition in your own way without changing the meaning rather than cramming.

d) CBSE 12 Business Studies Tricks & Tips

To solve questions that require higher-order skills you must read as many case studies as possible and start analyzing topics. Solve the Mock Papers given by CBSE and, also, from other books.

e) CBSE 12th Computer Science Tricks & Tips

Students must prepare with Mind Maps of important chapters and revise them frequently to remember.

Solve Previous Year Question Bank for CBSE Class 12th Computer Science Board Exam to understand the Exam Pattern and get better exam insight.

Also, students are recommended to prepare the subjects which carry more weightage first followed by the low-weightage subjects.

f) CBSE 12th Physics Tricks & Tips

Have a list of derivations, formulae, and experiments on your study table while preparing.

Go for the logic behind the derivation and avoid simply mugging up. Also, solve the latest CBSE 12th Physics Sample Papers 2023 for optimum preparations. Never forget S.I units of all physical entities.

g) CBSE 12th Chemistry Tips & Tricks

For Organic Chemistry, Conceptual questions (reasoning based) are important along with Conversion and Naming reactions, Mechanism of reaction and Distinction Test. Try not to read the reaction, instead practice writing them to develop that flow and gain accuracy.

For Inorganic Chemistry questions like Reasoning-based, Structure-based, and complete reaction are mostly asked. Students must refer to CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2023 to prepare with high-weightage chapters first.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

