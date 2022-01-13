CBSE ICSE Term 2 Boards: Best seller question bank launches with 360 preparation tips for any exam format

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/Mediawire): Every student has already started collecting the material for upcoming CBSE ICSE Term 2/ Semester 2 Board Exams 2022.

With these exams being conducted in March or April 2022, students are a bit worried about the mode and pattern of exams.

By keeping the present situation of COVID-19 in mind, there have been various updates regarding the CBSE ICSE Term 2/ Semester 2 Board Exams 2022.

In addition to that, detailed guidelines about the result of CBSE Term 1 Board Exams have also been proposed.

Students can check the below takeaways regarding the latest updates for the upcoming term 2 board exams.

By considering the present scenario of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, CBSE is all set to launch the sample papers for both classes 10 and 12.

The official sample papers are yet to be released on the official website of CBSE.

In addition to that, CBSE has even joined hands with the British Council to introduce a competency-based education concept for the students.

* Includes Questions of the both -Objective & Subjective Types Questions

* Objective Questions based on new typologies introduced by the board-

I. Stand- Alone MCQs,

II. MCQs based on Assertion-Reason

III. Case-based MCQs.

* Subjective Questions Includes-Very Short, Short & Long Answer Types Questions



This book will cover all the latest typologies that will be asked for the CBSE ICSE ISC Term 2/ Semester 2 Board Exams 2022. In addition to that, students can also prepare in a better fashion with this book.

After covering each chapter, students can get a fair idea about their preparation with this book. Even if they are lacking somewhere, they will get sufficient time to work on weak areas.



Term 1 Results Updates

Students are eagerly waiting for the results of the term 1 exam so they can have focused preparation for term 2.

CBSE is expected to release the result by 15th of January. As of now, there is no official update regarding the same. But, as soon as the results are uploaded, students can check them on the official website of CBSE.

Students will be only allotted the marks for each subject for the term 1 exams. No student will be placed in the category of pass, fail, or compartment.

This time OMR sheets of the students will be evaluated for the term 1 exam. The proper mark sheet and total result will only be declared after the successful completion of term 2 exams.

The final result will be based on the total of both term 1 and term 2 exams.

So, the students must appear for both the term exams. No averaging will be done if the student fails to appear for the exam.

Final Thoughts

Students should prepare religiously for subjective and objective format exams until the mode is specified clearly.

Students should prepare religiously for subjective and objective format exams until the mode is specified clearly.

CBSE term 1 result will be declared at any time. So, stay tuned with all the latest updates and keep on preparing for term 2 exams.

For further updates, stay tuned!!

