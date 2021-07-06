CBSE New Syllabus 2021-22! Must go to resources to kickstart your session

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised all schools affiliated with the Board to commence the 2021-22 session from April, and has also released the new syllabus.

Here are few go-to resources to help you kickstart your session.

1. CBSE Question Banks Class 10 & 12 Chapter wise & Topic wise Includes Objective Types & MCQ's (For 2022 Exam)

The Oswaal CBSE Question Bank is the perfect value addition to your list of resources.

The salient features of this book are:

Assessment and Evaluation: This book has previous years Board's examination questions with Board Marking Scheme answers, the latest solved papers with handwritten toppers answers sheet

Pedagogical depth: The question bank has questions based on latest typologies introduced by the board for 2022 exams Right from Very Short Answer (VSA), Short Answer (SA), Long Answer (LA) and objective type questions, the pedagogical variety in this book is comprehensive.

Exam Prep Aids: Right from Revision Notes to help in summation of all learned concepts, Commonly Made Errors cautioning students against most routinely made mistakes to Answering Tips that give an overview of how to approach each question, the book is a wonderful companion in aiding a reader's learning journey.

Assessment Variety: Equipped with unit-wise Self-Assessment Tests for practice to Academically Important questions are highlighted, which are highly expected in the exam, to inclusion of the latest solved paper with handwritten topper's answer sheet - all of this enables students to self-test and learn themselves constantly, and makes them self-sufficient.



Here is the recommended link for CBSE Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10: https://bit.ly/3qQKTeu & Class 12: https://bit.ly/3qNVKpj

2. NCERT Exemplar (Problems - solutions) Class 10 & 12 (For 2022 Exam)

Strictly based on the latest NCERT Exemplar edition, the Oswaal NCERT Exemplar series aims to help the students develop problem-solving skills and Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) for competitive examinations.

Available in paperback and e-book editions, the Oswaal NCERT Exemplar series is available in Science and Mathematics.

Salient features of the book:

Competitive preparation: These books cover conceptual problems which are a part of the CBSE Board Syllabus as well as the syllabi of competitive examinations like IIT JEE, NEET, AIIMS.

Typological diversity: These books contain questions of different typologies across difficulty levels such as Objective Type Questions, Very Short Answer Questions, Short Answer Questions and Long Answer Questions with detailed explanations.



Learning tools: Right from Revision Notes to facilitate quick revision of chapters, Tips & Tricks for attempting questions in minimum time to Mind Maps for concepts clarity, these books have inbuilt learning tools for concept clarification.

NCERT/CBSE Pull-out Worksheet Class 10 (For 2021-22 Exam)

The Oswaal NCERT/CBSE Pull-out worksheet series is based on the latest syllabus & question paper design issued by the Board. This book is a comprehensive preparation resource for every chapter, ensuring full concept revision. Authored by our highly experienced editorial board, these worksheets are a standalone and complete study package on their own. Every worksheet contains a mix of questions, for which the maximum marks and time are mentioned to facilitate exam-oriented study.

Available in both paperback and e-book, this series is available for English, Science, Social Science, and Mathematics.

Salient features of the book are:

Assessment and evaluation: This resource has previous year's questions papers for exam-oriented preparation, and chapter-wise worksheets with space for writing answers.

Typological depth: The book features the latest typology of questions as advised by CBSE, including MCQs.

CBSE ONE for ALL Class 10 & 12 (Set of 4 Books) Mathematics (Standard), Science, Social Science, English, (For 2022 Exam)

Developed on the 5E learning strategy, Engage, Explore, Explain, Elaborate, Evaluate, the CBSE ONE for ALL is a must-have resource for any student starting in this new session.

This book is an all-in-one package for Class 10 & 12. It meets the needs of students wanting all exam preparation content to be available in a single resource.

Covering Mathematics, Social Science, Science and English, the book is available in paperback.

Some salient features of the book are:

Latest content: This book is 100% based on the latest CBSE syllabus for the 2022 Exams. It also has practice questions from the 2021 Board's Question Banks with explanatory answers. Innovative features like dynamic QR Code help students receive any new information /notification from CBSE, making the book truly latest and updated.

Pedagogical features: The book is replete with pedagogical features like Mind Maps & Concept Videos which help in making learning fun and memorable.

Self-Assessment Tests: The book also features topic-wise self-assessment tests, helping students evaluate themselves and self-correct and learn.



Here's the recommended link for CBSE One All | An All in One Package | for Class 10: https://bit.ly/3hvbQA0 & Class 12: https://bit.ly/2UtwZCY

These are some of the must-have resources for students in their learning and examination preparation journey. These books offer concept building, assessment checks and have a host of pedagogical features that make learning enjoyable.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

