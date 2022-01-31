CBSE Sure shot Update On Term 1 Result : Term 2 smart tactics for exam readiness

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/Oswaal Books): CBSE term 1 results 2022 will be available only on the official website for students. There was some misleading information going around, creating confusion for students. But recently, CBSE came up with the news that there is no need for them to follow such news platforms and follow the official website only. By considering the same, there has been an announcement made considering term 1 result 2022. Here we are sharing all the details of it. These details will be helpful for you in downloading the results. Let's get started!

CBSE term 1 result 2022 date:

The CBSE term 1 result 2022 will most likely be available on the official website by the first week of February. The mark sheet will also be available, and students can easily check that out. But some students have some confusion considering how they will be able to download it. Don't worry because the steps are very simple to follow.

Also, notably, there will be no final comment considering whether it passed or failed in the Result. But it will help you prepare for the term 2 examinations accordingly.

Steps to download CBSE term 1 2022 result:

Don't get confused because the only online mode is entertained for the Result, and no offline mode is available. As a result, whenever you want to check the results, you only need to use the online mode or the SMS system they've devised. The steps are as follows for checking out and downloading the Result:

Visit the official website:

First, you need to visit the official website at www.cbseresults.nic.in

and click on the link indicating CBSE term 1 result 2021.

Mention the roll number:"

As soon as you click on the link, you will be redirected to the next page, where you need to mention the class 10th roll number and date of birth to reach out to the next step. Make sure you are mentioning the date and roll number as imprinted on the admit card you have utilized for the term 1 examination.

Check the Result and download it:

Finally, when you mention the details and click on submit, the Result will appear right in front of you, and you can download it and take a printout for future reference.

Sometimes, due to heavy traffic on the portal, it happens that the process will take some time, so you need to be patient for a while.

CBSE term 1 scorecard via SMS:

CBSE has come up with an option where students can get their scorecard via SMS for term 1. Well, the process is very simple to follow. You simply need to include CBSE 10/12 space > your roll number and send it to 56263.

You will receive the message within a while, and it will have all your details considering the Result.

Details mentioned in the Result for Term 1 2022:

The details that are mentioned in your Result are as follows:

* The name of the examination you have appeared for



* name and code of the school

* Personal details of the student

* The subject name and subject code

* to have received theoretical and practical marks

* Total marks along with CGPA or percentage.

* Use the criteria to calculate the percentage with CGPA (on the original mark sheet).

SMART Tactics for CBSE Term 2 Preparation:

This time is very crucial for the students because CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 are just to the next corner so students should use SMART techniques to achieve the goal to score maximum marks in their CBSE Term 2 exams.

Specific towards the study material: Students should be very specific towards their study material to prepare their CBSE Term 2 exams. If you will be flooded with unnecessary study material, it can deviate you from your goal. Choose quality study material and make your preparation chapter-wise.

Measure your performance: Students should measure their performances by practice on daily basis. Subjects like Math, Physics and Chemistry demand more practice for greater results. Set your targets and measure them to check your performance. Students can easily identify that which subject need more practice.

Achieve your weekly targets: Make a concrete study plan according to the suitability of your own. Like one can set their monthly, weekly or day-wise targets. By this you can easily track your success rate and performance credibility.

Go with Relevant Practice Papers: Practice papers are best to prepare for board exams. It helps to improve the performance as well as helps in solving the difficult chapters. Choose right sample papers to rank up your score in CBSE Term 2 Boards Exams 2022. Students can also practice with Oswaal CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 12 2022 For Term 2 Board Exams 2022. Students will get different ways of learning:

* Self-Assessment Papers for Term 2 Board Exams March-April 2022

* Include all latest typologies of Questions as specified in the latest CBSE 2022

* On-Tips Notes & Revision Notes for Quick Revision

* Include Mind Maps for Better Learning



Make your Time-bound Goals: Make a timetable for your preparation and decide the time for each and every subject you need to cover. Time-bound goals will help in complete the chapter-wise preparation of each subject.

Final thought:

Every year, CBSE conducts the examination and publishes the results for students. This year, due to the pandemic situation, things have slightly changed, and students need to follow the same process as well. Here we have shared all the steps that you need to follow to download the Result. Stay tuned for more information as we regularly bring CBSE board updates to our portal!

