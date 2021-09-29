CBSE Term 1 Exam Schedule to be announced. Prepare from best Sample Papers and Question Bank

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/Mediawire): A few days back, CBSE released the sample papers for Class 10th & 12th Term 1 Boards.

The official sample papers are now available on CBSE website. Now, the exam schedule is to be announced in October week 1.

The sample paper provided the exact blueprint of the actual paper and marking scheme. However, just one sample paper cannot be enough for the students to prepare themselves for the complete revamp of the question paper. As per the analysis of the CBSE Sample papers, MTG Experts infer the following points:

1. Sample papers for term 1 are completely objective, as mentioned earlier by CBSE

2. Paper is more of concept and application based.

3. Illustrative Figure, line Diagrams and Graph-based questions are more in the sample papers as compared to one-liner

4. Sample papers' level of difficulty is higher than previous years' papers

5. Questions are comparatively lengthy for understanding and solving; hence it may consume more time. So, students may run short of time.

Based on this analysis, MTG realised that there is a great requirement for practice material adhering to the CBSE sample paper for students to hone their paper solving skills. MTG released ScoreMore 10 sample papers for CBSE Class-10th & 12th Term-1 exams. The book comprises 9 Sample papers based on the blueprint issued by CBSE for practice andofficial sample paper issued by CBSE. The answers of the sample question papers are provided in the book itself.

To get hands-on practice and for the student to prepare in an exam-like environment, the book also provides OMR sheet after each Sample Question paper.

The Sample papers inside the book are curated based upon Competency-Based Education (CBE). Various types of multiple-choice questions, including Case-based MCQs and Assertion-Reason based MCQs, are provided in the book for ample practice of the students.

Everyone devises a strategy to perform his/her best with guidance of experts. Here, we are sharing some strategy insights so that you can avoid making silly mistakes during exams.

1. Understand the exam paper thoroughly.

For complete practice of questions to be asked in the Term-1 CBSE exams and for the hands-on approach of filling OMR sheets and understanding the concept comprehensively, get your hands on MTG's Score more 10 Sample question papers term-1. If you have learnt your subjects sincerely, then ScoreMore 10 Sample Papers Term-1 will ensure your success in exams.

2. Don't waste too much time.

Don't forget; the Term-1 exams have a duration of 90 minutes only and the number of questions may range from 35 - 60. So, you have to attempt questions accordingly in your exams.



Being MCQ's based, in the Term-1 exams, there may be a chance that more questions will be asked from the chapter text along with from the chapter-end exercises. To make sure you study every line of NCERT and can attempt every question, we suggest you solve MTG Objective NCERT at your Fingertips and MTG 100 Percent Exam Ready CBSE Board Term 1. The book comprises a wide variety of MCQ's including Chapterwise MCQ's, Case-based MCQ's, and Assertion-Reason based MCQ's.



3. Keep revising

We tend to forget the things which we won't revise regularly. So, revising the concepts, you are already through with is an integral part of your performance enhancement strategy. Solving the papers will help you manage time and analyse in which chapter you cannot perform well. But, revising concepts regularly will assure both excellence and good performance. Keep revising and improving your weak areas of subjects. To ensure that you do not miss even a single line from NCERT, you can entirely rely on MTG's NCERT at your Fingertips. Also, to prepare for the for the vitals, you can take the help of MTG's 100 Percent series.

4. Time Management - Prioritize your attempts.

Start introducing this practice in your preparation strategy so that prioritizing becomes a habit by the time of your exams. Solving the questions that you are quickest at and then later solving the ones which take more time will ensure a good score in your exams.

There is no negative marking in the paper, so don't leave any questions blank. In the end, to all the questions that you marked as "not know the answer", fill in the most probable answer.

5. Practice Filling the OMR Sheet.

This is the most crucial phase while answering the OMR sheet-based exam. Students usually do errors and thus are left with poor performance even if they know all the answers. Some common errors are as follows:

I. Some students mark all answers in the question paper and then at the end run short of time to mark them in OMR sheet.

II. Some students mark the answers simultaneously but forget to skip the bubble of the OMR Sheet where they leave the question and hence end up in marking wrong answers.

III. Some students in hurry, mark the wrong option in the OMR even when they know the correct answer.

So, here we suggest the right approach to mark the answers in the OMR sheet. Divide the question papers into 3-4 parts. Like, attempt the first 15 questions, write their answers on paper and then mark them in OMR cautiously. Then, pick the next fifteen questions and repeat the activity and so on. For the last lot, mark answer one by one.

All 10th and 12th Grade students would be appearing in Objective type exams for the first time. Hence, all the tips mentioned in the article will be of immense use. We suggest students to do repetitive cycles of revision and exhaustive practice by attempting sample papers to get excellent score in the TERM 1.

All the best for your exams.

