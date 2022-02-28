CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: How to score well in Term 2 with 5 Exam ready strategies

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not disclose the CBSE term 1 result 2022 today.

The CBSE results for the first term of 2022 will not be announced in February, according to a board official.

According to previous sources, CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022 might be released this week. However, no official notification on the CBSE term 1 result date has yet been made.

By providing their roll number, date of birth, and other information, students will be able to get CBSE result 2022.

They've been told to keep an eye on the CBSE's official websites for updates on the results.

What is the procedure for checking CBSE result 2022?

* Go to cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in 2022 for the official CBSE website.

* To check Secondary examination marks, go to 'CBSE 10th result 2022'. Class 12 students need to visit 'CBSE 12th result 2022' link.

* On the screen, a result window will display. Now, in the appropriate boxes, put a student's roll number, admission card ID, school number, and date of birth.

* Then press the 'Submit' button.

* The CBSE result for the year 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

* Take a printout or screenshot of the CBSE term 1 exam result 2022 and store it somewhere safe for future reference.

8 Tips to Help You Prepare for the CBSE Exams

The CBSE 12th board examinations are regarded as the most crucial examination for candidates. As a result, students will be under a lot of pressure to perform well on exams, which may cause anxiety and tension. Here you will get a step-by-step guide to the Ultimate CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Preparation Tips 2022 For Term 1 & Term 2 as well as a Subject-Wise Study Plan.

1. Start Preparation Early

After the New Academic Year begins, you should begin your test preparation as soon as feasible. So that you may thoroughly develop your notes and thoroughly review the whole, CBSE 12th Syllabus before to the main examination.

Many students ignore their studies in the early stages, limiting their ability to develop in-depth understanding of the topics and making it harder to achieve decent grades.

Students assume they have plenty of time and start studying as soon as their exams are scheduled. So, this is the appropriate way to prepare for today.

2. Know the Complete Syllabus and Exam Pattern

To study adequately for the CBSE board exam, you should be aware with the most recent CBSE Class 12 Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

Check out the new CBSE Syllabus for Class 12th.

By determining the most recent grading system and weightage, you may quickly examine individual chapters in a more thorough manner.

3. Make a chapter-by-chapter plan for Class 12. Revision Notes & More Problems to Solve



Theorems, equations, and procedures should be recorded in separate notebooks. After you've finished each topic, you should summarize the various chapters and make a note. It will help you understand the concept of the chapter during revisions. This will also make it easier for you to read and review topics quickly.

4. Stay Calm and Take Breaks

Between study sessions, you should take appropriate breaks. Your mind will become exhausted if you do not take a sufficient rest, and your study efficiency will suffer as a result.

Taking a 10-15-minute break every hour or two hours after you've finished studying can help you.

5. Be Specific and Break Down Your Ideas into Achievable Goals

Make sure you are detailed in your study strategy. If you've started studying trigonometry, you should concentrate on that topic solely at that moment. Make no elaborate study plans for Class 12. Make things simpler for yourself and make sure you can do it on time.

6. Say No to Distractions and Remain Focused

You should separate oneself from sources of distractions such as smartphones, social media, and so on when studying.

You should view it if it adds value to your studies, such as a curriculum-related video from YouTube. But make sure you have a certain time set up for it.

It will be much easier for you to concentrate on your studies if you avoid distractions. You should maintain as much concentration as possible. As a result, you can quickly eliminate the source of distractions.

7. Solve more problems CBSE Class 12 Question Papers

After you've completed your studies, it's a good idea to mentally prepare for the exam.The more you practice and answer practise questions, the more confident you will get.Students can also plan their exams with Oswaal CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 For Board Exams 2022. Students will get different ways of learning:

* Self-Assessment Papers for Term 2 Board Exams March-April 2022

* Oswaal CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 For Board Exams 2022 include all latest typologies of Questions as specified in the latest CBSE Sample Papers Released On 14th Jan 2022

* On-Tips Notes & Revision Notes for Quick Revision

* The CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 For Board Exams 2022 include Mind Maps for Better Learning

* The Book provides Free Oswaal 360 E-Assessments based on the latest Typologies of Questions as per CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022



Here is the recommended link for CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 for Board Exams 2022, click here https://bit.ly/3M8Vnjp

Here is the recommended link for CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 12 for Board Exams 2022, click here https://bit.ly/3M2ez2p

8. Learn how to manage your time and increase your speed.

You will learn time management by studying the relevant study materials and answering numerous questions from sample papers and previous year examinations. It will come in handy while answering questions on the real test.

You will become more familiar with any form of question by solving a range of problems. As a result, you may quickly increase your problem-solving speed.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

