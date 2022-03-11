CBSE Term 1 Result and Term 2 Date sheet: Board is expecting to announce today!

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/Oswaal Books): CBSE students taking Term 2 exams are eager to learn the term 2 date sheet and term 1 results. The Board is expected to announce both of these today.

The CBSE term 2 date sheet for classes 10th and 12th will be right there on the official website of CBSE. Among teachers and experts, there is a buzz going around considering the overdue dates and the silence of the Board.

Dates for CBSE Term 2:

The Central Board of Secondary Education usually announces the date sheet in January for board examinations. But in 2022, no date sheet has been released yet except the dates for beginning the exam that is 26th April, 2022. The Board has not come up with a tentative date sheet either, and right now, teachers and experts are curious to know when they will come up with the date sheet in consideration of exams.

Meanwhile, practical or internal examinations for classes 10th and 12th has been started in the month of March. Students and parents need to be prepared for it because the announcement will be released on the official website only, and they cannot miss it.

CBSE term 1 result:

The CBSE term 1 results will most likely be released soon as well. Some experts are expecting that the Board will release it in the last week of March, and some are saying that after March 15, students will be able to download it from the official website. But understand that there is no official notification released by the CBSE board considering the date to release results. But some officials have stated that CBSE Term 1 result is expected to release on today.

Date sheet for CBSE term 2 2022 for classes 10th and 12th:

As per the official notification under consideration by the CBSE board, the exams are scheduled to take place in April 26th, 2022. There is no tentative date sheet released yet, due to which there is confusion among the students, and somewhere they are getting restless because whenever CBSE releases such an update it shocks students.

Do you know everything about CBSE Board Exam 2022 Term 2? Read to know!

Students and teachers are annoyed with CBSE silence!



Right now, students and teachers are feeling annoyed because CBSE is not clarifying what they consider the term 1 result and the term 2 date sheet. Many students have raised the request on the CBSE portal considering the date sheet and they have not received any update. Students are also curious because they have no clue when they need to stop preparing for the exams. Some students have also said that they have revised the syllabus so many times that they can even solve the question paper even if it is the toughest.

Some parents have also expressed concern about why CBSE has remained silent and when they will address all of their students' concerns. The experts who are members of board committees are still silent about the entire episode. But in this time students should start doing their preparation with Oswaal CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 For Board Exams 2022. Students will get different ways of learning:

* Self-Assessment Papers for Term 2 Board Exams March-April 2022

* Oswaal CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 For Board Exams 2022 include all latest typologies of Questions as specified in the latest CBSE Sample Papers Released On 14th Jan 2022

* On-Tips Notes & Revision Notes for Quick Revision

* The CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 For Board Exams 2022 include Mind Maps for Better Learning

* The Book provides Free Oswaal 360 E-Assessments based on the latest Typologies of Questions as per CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022



Here is the recommended link for CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 10 for Board Exams 2022, click here https://bit.ly/3ML49EO

Here is the recommended link for CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Class 12 for Board Exams 2022, click here https://bit.ly/3KzCPHr

Final verdict:

CBSE has not issued an update regarding the term 2 date or the term 1 results as of yet.Students are expecting to get it as soon as possible. Be sure to download it from the official website only because no other method will be entertained. To download the result card, you must have your admit card with you at the time of download!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

