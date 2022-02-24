CBSE Term 2 Exams are not Cancelled" Stated SC- Strategies to Score 95 per cent in Last 45 Days

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/Oswaal Books): So, the big news for the students, that came from the Supreme Court, is that the CBSE Term 2 exams are not being cancelled. On Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, the Supreme Court stated that CBSE Term 2 Exams will not be Cancelled.

The Supreme Court Justice AM Khanwilkar has rejected the plea and called it " ill advised, premature. He also added that the petition was a false hope and a publicity stunt. He warned petitioners to stop these activities in the future. He said, let the authorities and the students decide what actions should be taken towards the same.

"Hence, students would get their fair share of opportunity to score good marks in the 90s per cent wise although the clock is ticking fast having just 45 days to prepare for the big day, i.e., if they prepare well and perform up to their potential on the given and respective exam days.

So, in this relatively short span of time, what could be the strategies & tactics that could lead up to an outstanding CBSE Term 2 results for the students? Let's Introspect!! Well, to look it on a broader spectrum, one can employ a lot of strategies & implement a whole lot of tactics to come up with an excellent show in the examination.

However, the focus should always start from the basics or the fundamentals. Students need to have a thorough grasp of all the subjects encompassed in the syllabus if they are to entertain or harbour any chances of securing a score of 95 per cent or above in the exam and thereby stand out.

Strategies to Score 95 per cent in CBSE Term 2 2022:

Subject-wise Preparation -Avery good & quiet common way to kick-start the proceedings is to have all your strong subjects prepared in the first place so that one can keep sufficient time for the other subjects in which arecomparatively weaker. Divide your subjects according to the ease and difficulty of these. Prepare your tough subjects first and then go with the easy one.

Relax your Mind - Is to have an uncluttered mind & go about one's preparation in a systematic process & with a simplistic approach so as to not confuse things up or feel the heat unnecessarily which then may lead to tension, anxiety, fear, depression & even exam phobia all on a sudden.

Clear Study Objectives -In order to put the best foot forward, students should have a clear aim & follow that accordingly with the ongoing and gradual passage of time. Define your clear study objectives according to the time taken for the same. Prepare objectives according to the week and apply them for chapter-wise preparation.

Choose Quality Material - There shouldn't be any room for procrastination at all or leaving it too much till too late. Studying with a good frame of mind with necessary help from the tutors and reading the textbooks well always play a key and pivotal role in the eventual outcome.

Decide Targets - It is very important side by side that one doesn't get lost in strategizing only and not executing enough. So, setting realistic goals and short-term targets with a larger vision in place is really vital for the cause.

Remove Obstacles - Going with the flow is very important too in the sense when one's in good touch or things are falling into place as far as the preparation is concerned, a student should make full use of it making the most out of it. Unnecessary roadblocks should be avoided as far as practicable.

