CBSE Term-wise syllabus Term 1 & 2 released for class 10 & 12 released! How to prepare MCQ & conceptual studies for Term 1?

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The last two years have been the worst, considering all that we have had to go through. It certainly hasn't been easy on any of us to continue with our daily lives the same, with a pandemic going on, and it certainly hasn't been easy on the teachers and the students either. The struggle of acclimating to virtual classes and environments has been quite formidable. However, education is, in the truest sense of the phrase, the only way forward.

CBSE, after careful deliberation, has decided to make certain amends to even the odds in favor of the students and the teachers. And they are as follows:

* They have revised the entire curriculum for Classes 9 to 12, as per the latest assessment policy.

* The newly revised curriculum has been divided into two terms. The entire curriculum for subjects has been categorized into Term - I and Term - II.

* The syllabus, in its totality, has been slashed considerably to reduce the pressure on the students, and 50% of this newly amended syllabus will be covered in Term - I, and the other half of it will be covered in Term - II.

* As per the latest reports, Term - I will be MCQ-type questions. As for Term - II, the questions can either be MCQ type or subjective type as well.

* The tentative dates of the examinations have been provided. Term - I examinations will be conducted anywhere between November and December and Term - II examinations will be conducted between March - April.

* The updated syllabus is now available on the official CBSE website. You can alternatively click on the link provided below.

Link to the latest CBSE syllabus: http://cbseacademic.nic.in/Term-wise-curriculum_2022.html



The Preparation Process and the Tools you need for a better Score

While the preparation process entirely depends on you and how you choose to process and compartmentalize information, there are some tips that cater to all of us. These are basic tips towards a more solid and productive preparation process that can land you a rank in the higher tiers. Here are a few effective tips:

1. MCQ Question Banks - Term - I is going to consist of MCQ questions, and while it might not seem like much, it can be pretty unnerving when sitting in the examination hall with the paper in front of you. The best way to deal with MCQ questions is by solving a bunch of them in the first place. Oswaal for CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 10 for New Syllabus Term 1 & 2 Board Exams 2021-22 are one of the finest books when it comes down to question banks. They contain some of the rarest and most analytical questions that can prepare you for the toughest MCQ paper that you could have expected. It is always best to go in prepared for anything, and by solving Oswaal Books' CBSE Chapter-wise MCQs Question Bank, you take your preparation level up a notch. Also, since they are organized chapter-wise, you will find it easier to navigate through the questions on the basis of topics and chapters.



Here's the recommended link for CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 10 for New Syllabus Term 1 & 2 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3rCT3HE

1. Fix the sleep schedule - Yes. One of the most important things to do before starting with the preparation process is to figure out a sleep schedule that allows you to rest enough but also get enough work done. Taking power naps between study sessions can help avoid memory fatigue. Having too much on your mind and being devoid of sleep can result in being counter-productive. That is why you should always be well-rested. It is better to wake up early than to burn the midnight oil. Also, do not compromise on your entertainment period by dragging the studying process into it. Burning the candle at both ends will only hinder your performance and results.

2. RMT Flashcards - Updated according to the latest reduced syllabus, Oswaal Books' RMT Flashcards are a boon to each and every student who is aiming for a really high score. This is a must-have if you are looking to outperform most of your peers. Oswaal Books' RMT Flashcards consist of four different sets of cards, each geared towards developing a certain aspect of your preparation process. The revision cards, as the name itself is suggestive of, helps you revise and get a quick recap of the entire syllabus. The memorize cards are extremely helpful in remembering important details of the syllabus, such as the important equations, formulae, terms, etc. It helps improve your retention and recalling skills and capacity. The test cards are for self-evaluation and have been working great for most of the students who have resorted to these cards for self-assessment. By using these test cards, you can evaluate your standing with regards to each and every topic - your understanding of the same, the conceptual clarity, etc. It also helps you realize the weak areas of your preparation and the stronger ones as well. The final set of cards, called Practical Cards & Map Cards, cater to Science & Math and Social Science, respectively.

Here's the recommended for RMT Flashcards Class 10 for CBSE New Syllabus Term 1 & 2 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3BNL8Mo

3. Stay Healthy and Hydrated - As your grill yourself harder and push yourself to cover more grounds vis-a-vis the CBSE board examination syllabus, make sure you drink enough water. Staying hydrated is of paramount importance. Staying healthy and hydrated is a non-negotiable. A lot of bright students fail to.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

