CEDCOSS awarded as Fastest Growing Technology Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2022

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): CEDCOSS Technologies announced that it had been recognized among the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India for the sixth time in a row.

These awards are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. CEDCOSS grew 202 per cent during this period.

CEDCOSS, the parent company of CedCommerce, Makewebbetter, Mastroke, Magenative, and Wp Swings, has been remarkably growing across each frontier as a catalyst to eCommerce and technology.

CEDCOSS's Co-founder, Abhishek Jaiswal, credits the rapid growth and collaborative efforts with the company's 202 per cent revenue growth over the past three years. He said, "I extend my gratitude to our merchants, partners, and the wonderful team for making this possible. The core ideas that support our back-to-back yearly rankings include the great characteristics that all CEDCOSSians share."

Adding to the same, Himanshu Rauthan, Co-founder of CEDCOSS, stated, "As we celebrate another year of recognition and support from Deloitte, CEDCOSS is experiencing a proud and victorious moment. I'd like to believe that CEDCOSS has mastered the game. Reaching what it takes, we understand that it all comes down to curating solutions that touch the user's distress or challenges and significantly improve operational expertise."

"Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is commendable in today's highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry," said Rajiv Sundar, Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2019 and Partner, Deloitte India. "We congratulate CEDCOSS on being one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India."

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program selection and qualifications



The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising the India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

The program recognises the fastest-growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

As a technological innovator, CEDCOSS is revolutionizing the digital space for online commerce. With its cutting-edge eCommerce technologies, tools, and digital services, this eCommerce enabler continues to cater to over 40,000 merchants across the globe.

For over a decade, CEDCOSS has been helping merchants and brands of all sizes to build, scale, and optimize their brand presence most effectively through its sister wings: CedCommerce, Makewebbeter, Magenative, Mastroke, and WP Swings, respectively. For more information, visit www.cedcoss.com.

Media Contact:

shrutitiwari@cedcommerce.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

