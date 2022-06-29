Celebal Technologies recognized as the winner of 2022 Microsoft India Partner of the Year for the 2nd time in a row

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Celebal Technologies today announced it has won India 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Winning this award, the first time felt an incredible achievement but winning it twice in a row is mindboggling. This is a validation of our strategy in the domain of SAP innovation on Azure, and Power Platform along with our committed execution of this strategy," said Anupam Gupta, Co-founder, and President, Celebal Technologies. "We now look forward to deliver these offerings to Microsoft customers across the globe and doing so, further strengthen our partnership with Microsoft."

"We are overwhelmed with this acknowledgment and will keep working towards our aim to make data simple for enterprises across the globe and propel them in their innovation journeys by leveraging Microsoft services," said Anirudh Kala, Co-Founder and CEO Celebal Technologies.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.



Celebal Technologies was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in India.

This accomplishment is a demonstration of Celebal Technologies' elevated degree of mastery and development alongside a self-evident history of fruitful ventures, viable commitment with Microsoft office, and huge business influence for its clients.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, "said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers"

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

