Celebrate 75th Independence Day with MMTC-PAMP's special edition Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 999.9 purest gold and silver coins

New Delhi [India] July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Celebrating and honouring India's freedom struggle and commemorating the 75th Independence Day, MMTC-PAMP, India's only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery gold and silver refinery, has introduced its range of exquisitely crafted 24k 999.9 purest coins as part of Govt. of India's Azadi ka Amritmahotsav celebrations. MMTC-PAMP's CEO and MD, Vikas Singh, launched the limited-edition products at an exclusive event at The Oberoi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Exquisite memorabilia to honour India's fight for sovereignty, these coins represent a vision for our young nation that is proudly asserting its identity in the entire world and leading the charge to build an 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat'. Echoing the sentiment of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Azadi coin series is aimed at celebrating 75 years of India's independence and the glorious history of our people, culture and achievements which are taking India to new heights. The limited edition 24K, 999.9 purest gold coin weighs 10 gm, and there are two unique designs in 999.9 purest silver, one weighing 31.1 gm (1 ounce) and the other 50 gm.

Speaking on the launch, Vikas Singh, Managing Director and CEO, MMTC-PAMP said, "Our legacy, culture and heritage are of extreme importance to us and we at MMTC-PAMP always strive to offer the most culturally relevant products to our consumers. With these limited-edition 999.9 purest gold and silver coins we aim to honour the incredible story of India and embrace the spirit of Azadi. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav coins are crafted to the highest standards using our unmatched Swiss Craftsmanship and are ideal for collectors and for gifting your loved ones or business associates."



Indians have always had a glittering love affair with gold and silver. MMTC-PAMP's latest addition to its minted portfolio, the 999.9 purest gold and silver limited edition Azadi coins have been crafted in limited quantity for the discerning customer.

To ensure the products' authenticity, each MMTC-PAMP product carries a unique number and comes packaged in an assayer-certified CertiCard. Each gold and silver product bought from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, which guarantees that every coin or bar you buy weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring customers get the highest value for their investment.

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion brand, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Government of India Undertaking, MMTC-PAMP seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader for bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry. We have received several awards since our inception from local and global industry bodies for the transparency and sustainability that we rigorously uphold in our sourcing, refining and supply of precious metals in the Indian market. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited Gold and Silver refinery in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

