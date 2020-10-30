Celebrate Halloween with exclusive screening of horror films at PVR Cinemas

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company is bringing back Halloween Film Festival this year to showcase best-loved horror films for its patrons across select PVR theatres.

The movies will be screened across 13 cinemas in six cities namely, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Vadodara and Puducherry. The weeklong festival starting 30th October is organized to meet the excitement and enthusiasm amongst the movie buffs for the popular concept of Halloween.

As part of its reopening strategy, PVR is welcoming back movie lovers with offers on ticket and food as well as screening of curated film festivals. The Halloween film festival provides a spooktacular time with handpicked horror movies namely, Conjuring 2, IT, IT 2, Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out.

"PVR has always endeavored to offer unique experiences to the movie patrons. This festival is aimed at taking an innovative step towards celebration of Halloween by screening horror favorites, and welcoming back our patrons to the theatres. The demand for horror films has grown tremendously in last few years, so we decided to bring the best of bests for our audience this Halloween as well," said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas.

"We are keeping customer's safety at our top priority and are fully prepared for the same. The response witnessed last year for the Halloween Festival was certainly very reassuring and we look forward to the same love by our audience across the country this year as well," Gautam Dutta added.

Date: 30th October- 5 November'20

Duration: 1 week

Number of cinemas: 12

Cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Vadodara, Puducherry

MOVIE SCHEDULE

