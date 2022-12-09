Celebrate New Year with Excotic Astronimia 2022 in Delhi NCR

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Adios 2022. Say Hello in 2023. Welcome this New Year at an event hosted by the Muskan Ek Pahal Sangh (Society) Co-Powered by Kya Tum Mai Hai Talent. "Excotic Astronimia 2022" A New Year's Eve Gala - Party with a Purpose will be held from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Huda City Ground, Sector-29 Gurugram. Tickets are available at Paytm Insider & kyatummaihaitalent.co.



On Saturday, December 31 the Huda City Ground landmark will be transformed into an elegant party sphere with Punjabi Singer and songwriter Amrit Maan & the Landers - a trio who set up their own youth iconic band. There are going to be over thousands of guests in attendance for the countdown to midnight - and you should be one of them.

This New year party in Gurugram is going to rock with mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city's biggest countdowns to bring in 2023! Tickets are 1415 onwards and all proceeds go to help area nonprofits Muskan Ek Pahal Sangh (society) supported by Kya Tum Mai Hai Talent. Make sure to come dressed to impress and enjoy booze, food, your favorite stars, and your loved ones.

