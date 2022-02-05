Celebrate the #WorldNutellaDay - created by the fans for the fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Loved by generations, the World Nutella Day, on Saturday, February 5 will unite Nutella® lovers and fans all over the world to relish the special day, coming together on social media, to share recipes and stories, and to savour the taste of favourite hazelnut spread.



Spontaneously created in 2007 by American blogger Sara Rosso, who decided to create a celebratory day to inspire and connect the global Nutella® community to share their passion for Nutella® on social media. World Nutella® Day over the years has become a global phenomenon with fans everywhere sharing and spreading their love for Nutella®.



Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh, whose Nutella love is no secret to anyone, continues to join the World Nutella® Day celebrations this year with fans, spreading some cheer and Nutella smiles.



Spreading a Nutella Smile this World Nutella® Day, Dr Dancakes - the first name in pancake art who performs live pancake art-making will be showing the fans a unique Ranveer Singh's portrait made with a pancake.



As the love for World Nutella® Day continues to grow, the brand is connecting with fans by Spreading a Nutella Smile on pancake recipes with Nutella for a perfect breakfast to start the day. Through this idea of #SpreadTheSmile, on WND, Ferrero wants to bring all the Nutella lovers together to celebrate their love for Nutella. People are so diverse and yet connected by their love for the brand and the company wants them to spread that smile to people around them.





The most exciting part of the campaign is to 'Spread a Nutella Smile' on their breakfast combo i.e., pancake and get a chance to win exciting Nutella hampers. Ranveer Singh launched the 'Spread a Nutella Smile' Digital Contest, where the fans are required to share their creations with a Nutella Smile with #worldnutelladay.



Follow these simple steps to participate:

Step 1: Visit Nutella.com for details related to the 'Spread a Nutella Smile Contest ("Contest*").

Step 2: Create a recipe by putting a Nutella smile on the pancake.

Step 3: Share the creation on Facebook or Instagram Page with #worldnutella day and Tag Nutella India.

Step 4: Send the entries on Nutella India social media handles by 10th Feb 2022.

*Refer to the Contest terms and conditions at www.nutella.com



The first top 25 recipe image/video will win a special hamper from Nutella & the next top 50 recipe images/video will get their own personalized Nutella Jars. This year Nutella® fans can once again share their love for Nutella® on their social media page (Facebook, Instagram) using the hashtag #WorldNutellaDay.

