Celebrate World Pistachio Day and National Snacking Day with California Pistachios

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Double Dhamaka! California Pistachios is celebrating its two favorite holidays, World Pistachio Day on February 26, and National Snacking Day on March 4, through its #CrackItSnackIt campaign. The campaign will showcase the enjoyment and benefits of cracking open and eating California Pistachios through a celebrity partnership, a series of humorous videos on social media, and an addictive Instagram game filter.

For this year's campaign, California Pistachios has partnered with Sameera Reddy to advocate the benefits of healthy snacking to her loyal fans. Talking about her association with California Pistachios, Celebrity Mom Influencer, Sameera Reddy said, "Snacking is an integral part of my life, whether it's for my children, my family or just for me. We absolutely love munching! As a parent of two, I always encourage my family to pick the right snacks that are both delicious and healthy. This World Pistachio Day let's share our love for Pistas and make mindful choices. Join me and team California Pistachios with #CrackitSnackit to celebrate World Pistachio Day and National Snacking Day!"

Watch California Pistachios' #CrackItSnackItChallenge video here: Instagram Video

Through a series of Instagram Reels in collaboration with some of India's notable influencers including Nisman Parpia, Pooja and Karan Bafna, Jagriti Pahwa and Santosh Mishra, California Pistachios inspires consumers to see the bigger picture in life this World Pistachio Day! Whatever the problem is today, it might not be the problem tomorrow. The campaign's emphasis is to take life one step at a time, crack open everyone's favourite snack and let life flow.

In addition to its celebrity and influencer partnerships, and now available for the very first time on National Snacking Day, California Pistachios has developed a game filter on Instagram called the #CatchItSnackIt challenge. With this filter, Instagram users are encouraged to challenge their friends, family, and followers to see who can achieve the highest score! To earn points, users simply move their head to catch as many falling pistachios in a bowl as they can in 30 seconds!

Try the California Pistachios' #CatchItSnackIt filter (here)

California Pistachios is a delicious nutritious snack that can bridge hunger between meals, helping to avoid over-eating at mealtimes. Through World Pistachio Day and National Snacking Day, California Pistachios aims to make pistachios the go-to snack choice for people of all ages.

California Pistachios contain six grams of protein per 28-gram serving. Offering both crunch and delicious flavor, California Pistachios make a satisfying, convenient, tasty and fun snack choice to include in an everyday diet.

For more information about California Pistachios India, please visit californiapistachios.com, Instagram at @CaliforniaPistachiosIN, and Facebook at /CaliforniaPistachiosIN.

Brought to you by The Wonderful Company, California Pistachios make for a delicious snack that offers both crunch and seasoning. Sun-ripened in the moderate Mediterranean climate of California, these distinctively green nuts pack taste and contain antioxidants and nutrients. And all you need to get the party started is to crack one open!

