Celebrating 1 million smiles with Bajaj Finserv's Pocket Insurance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv's Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions has crossed the one-million milestone with the unshaken trust of customers and by covering almost every peril out there. Whether it's health, assistance, travel or lifestyle, Bajaj Finserv provides a wide variety of products to secure one's day-to-day life - all at an affordable premium.

Insurance has become a must-have considering the uncertainties in life. For millennials, who are often apprehensive about buying a full-blown insurance cover, investing in these bite-sized insurance plans can be the first step to availing protection through an insurance policy. With this in mind, Bajaj Finserv launched Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions as a separate category to secure small risks that may have a huge impact and all that at a nominal fee. While life and health insurance policies are popular, they may not be within reach for the masses. Bajaj Finserv introduced Pocket Insurance and subscriptions with that line of thought, paving the way for a secure future. The Pune-based NBFC offers Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions across several categories, including health, lifestyle, assistance and travel. From wallet to mobile phone, from hospital to surgery, dance accidents to cyber securities, they made sure to cover it all. With 480-plus products spread across four broad categories, Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions have helped secure almost all daily needs starting at just Rs. 19. These affordable insurance and subscription packages make it easy for people from all walks of life to get security and lead a life without worrying about financial requirements that may arise due to unforeseen emergencies.

Why choose Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions?

With the constant change in consumer expectations, needs, and requirements, insurance policies must be redesigned. Insurance has now evolved beyond its traditional limits, and there is now a greater emphasis on personalised and affordable insurance products. Bajaj Finserv offers small-ticket insurance products tailored to cover everyday risks and hazards, which conventional insurance providers usually don't cover. Here are a few examples:

For instance, a COVID-19 Insurance Plan will cover all the expenses related to its treatment and provide coverage for any comorbidity caused while going through the treatment. Its premium is much more pocket-friendly than a regular health insurance plan.

Cyber Security Cover secures you against cybercrimes such as unauthorised transactions, tele-phishing, SIM jacking and more payment-related frauds.

The Medical Convalescence Cover provides coverage against hospitalisation charges, diagnostic tests, consultation fees, etc., in case of hospitalisation for more than seven days.

An EMI Protection Cover can come to the rescue if one cannot pay the regular EMIs due to an accident, unexpected injury, or illness.

Income loss cover is for those individuals who cannot work due to some disablement caused by an accident or injury. It provides weekly cash benefits and includes an accidental death cover as well.

Wallet Care helps you stay secure against debit/credit cards loss, theft or fraud.

How to apply for a Pocket Insurance plan?



One can apply for a Pocket Insurance plan from the Bajaj Finserv official website using a simple three-step process:

Step 1: Fill and submit the application form

Visit the Pocket Insurance section on the Bajaj Finserv official website. Select a plan, click the 'Apply Now' button, and submit basic details like name, mobile number, etc.

Step 2: Enter the OTP

After submitting the details, an OTP will be sent to the registered phone number. Enter that OTP in the required field in the portal to confirm the application.

Step 3: Pay the premium

All one needs to do is pay the premium via the preferred digital payment methods like UPI, debit/credit card, mobile wallet, etc. Upon successful payment, membership details will be sent on the registered email or WhatsApp account.

Raising a claim is also easy. One needs to contact the support team via email or toll-free number and share the plan details.

Bajaj Finance Limited is a leading NBFC under Bajaj Finserv Group. Located in Pune, Maharashtra, this company caters to 36 million-plus customers across India. It is the only Indian NBFC to receive an international 'BBB' tag and S&P Global Rating for a long-term stable outlook. It is also rated as FAAA/Stable among all NBFCs. The products offerings of this financial institution include Personal Loans, Business Loans, Home Loans, Loan against Property, Fixed Deposits, Gold Loans, Pocket Insurance Policies and many more.

For more information, please check out www.bajajfinserv.in.

