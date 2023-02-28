Celebrating 12 years of Trucare Trust, Serving 40000 addicts and alcoholics and 3 centres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In the last 12 years, Trucare Trust has provided holistic addiction treatment programs to 40000 addicts and alcoholics at 3 of their centres in Maharashtra.

Trucare Trust, a premium private and luxurious rehabilitation centre in India, is entering its twelfth year of operations. The first centre was opened in Thane in February 2011, the second was opened in Thane in 2015, and the third was opened in Pune. We also plan to open our fourth centre in the financial capital of India, Mumbai, soon.

Amit Chhabra - Director of Trucare Trust, stated that "since inception, they have successfully treated more than 40000 addicts and alcoholics by the grace of god. He also mentioned that their centres have been receiving more and more inquiries on addiction as there is a growing demand for such assistance from India and globally."



Chhabra pointed out that "India's requirement for rehabilitation centres is increasing. We are dedicated to providing one-on-one care and guaranteeing complete confidentiality. We take a comprehensive approach when treating our patients, recognizing that addiction is an illness that needs to be treated, not necessarily the patient's fault. Just like any other medical condition, addiction should be taken into consideration as well. He says proper nutrition, diet and exercise also play a vital role in treating addiction. We at Trucare Trust give particular focus on the food and diet of the addict patients and provide customized diets for all the patients."

The three established rehabilitation centres in Maharashtra have served individuals dealing with alcohol and drug addiction. In the next few months, a fourth centre will be opened in Mumbai with a capacity of around 100 beds and will the new centre will also treat patients with addiction issues. The reason behind the success of Trucare is because of our harmony with nature, exercise, group and family therapy, and our unique approach. However small, every activity has meaning and is explained thoroughly to the patients and family members.

