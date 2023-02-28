Celebrating Excellence: Indian Icon Awards 2023 honour industry leaders and talented entrepreneurs

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pride India Awards, one of India's most prominent award platforms dedicated to recognising and promoting professionals from diverse business sectors, hosted India's most significant awards event of the year, The Indian Icon Awards 2023, at Bangalore today. With over 60 winners, 7000 nominations and 20+ sponsors and partners, the awards aim to provide businesses and individuals with an opportunity to gain recognition on an ideal platform. As the Chief Guest of the award this year, the dazzling Pooja Hegde presented the awards at the Shangri-La Bangalore.
"I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the first edition of the India Icon Awards and to celebrate the achievements of so many talented and hardworking professionals from different sectors," said Pooja Hegde, a popular Indian actress.
"Celebrating the accomplishments of entrepreneurs and businesses has been especially meaningful to me as I know first-hand the challenges of pursuing one's passions and dreams. The dedication, resilience and creativity it takes to build and grow a successful enterprise, are admirable. It has been a privilege to recognise these exceptional individuals and companies, and I hope their achievements inspire others to pursue their own ambitions," said Vinay Kumar, Founder of Pride India Awards.
All businesses, organisations, and individuals worldwide from various sectors were eligible to nominate themselves to compete and showcase with the prestigious leaders in the industry. The nomination process was simple and hassle-free, with fair and impartial jury evaluation.
The Award Winners
Revathi Kamath - Indian Iconic Changemaker of the year
Jyothi Malik - Indian Iconic Celebrity Manager of the year
BHIVE - Co-Workspace of the Year
Prabhat Verma - Merck Life Sciences - Outstanding Leader Of the year
Moksha Kalyanram Abhiramula - Dispute Resolution Hub
Maannse Bagla and Varun Bagla - Mini Films Private Limited
Sunil Shejwadkar - Yashneel Developers
Ashwit Thali - Ambaji Warehousing Solution
Bhavya Gowda - Influencer of The Year
Lathashree Kempegowda - Best Dietician and Heath Coach in Bangaluru
Chandrappa B C - Ebenus Design Solutions Private Limited
Jayaram D R - Pro-TEAM Solutions Private Limited
Prameela Prasad- Preventia Wellness
H. Rahman - Matrix Tiling Solutions
Chitra Karunanidhi - Women Personality of the Year
Balakrishnan R and Yogalakshmi Sundaram- Basilic Fly Studio Pvt. Ltd.
Appalla Saikiran - SCOPE
Mohammed Arshad Ghole - The MAG Store
Madhava Reddy Yatham - RIFTI
Asma Arif- Abayat
Mozes David Gadker- Ontogen Digital Pvt. Ltd.
Mahesh Chandra Agarwal and Ishaan Agarwal - Holiday Regency
Priyanka Biswas - Hair Speak Family Salon
Siddeswar Manoj - Visaka Industries Ltd.
Sneha Abraham Sehgal - Impactful Entrepreneur of the Year in Sports
Bhanu Sai Prathap - Mouri Tech Company
Vineet Tewari - Rucards
Himanshu Zambre - Himanshu Construction
Anuroop M - Avench Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Bhaskar Enaganti - SociallyGood
Dr Kshama Kulhalli - Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd.
Sivaprakash R - IElektron Technologies Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
Arun Jegadeesh Regunatham Leela - Excellence in Contribution to IT Services
Dr Prabakaran Regunathan Leela - Contribution to Finance Management and Social Empowerment
Sravan Kumar Maddela and Pavan Kumar Manthravadhi - Scichip Robotics Private Limited
Shivesh Anand - Infinty Mutual fund & SIP
Rishika Kancharlapalli - Manchi Baphe
James Kanikaraj and Joy Raj - Growing Spaces
Sanketh Kumar K M - Whynew.in
Kiruthika Annadurai and Gowthama Kannan - Croyez Immigration Service Pvt. Ltd.
Vishal Yadav - ZealSoft Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Smita Rathore - Astute Venture
Dr Karthik Rathod and Pooja - Pigment Plus
M Reena Padmini - Precision Tapes and Sealants
Vinutha Rao and Karthik C - Imarticus Learning Pvt. Ltd.
Terenyak Maria Mikhailovna - Migratz Services Pvt. Ltd.
Kurapati Neelima - Excellence Contribution into Digital Strategies
Urvashi Sharma - Saint Gobain - Excellence into Human Resources
Mashood N A - Drops Luxury Bathware
Muthupandy Nadar and Ms. Saranya Muralidharan - Maclareen Consulting India Pvt. Ltd.
Dr Mir Anwar Mohiuddin - IRS Deputy Commissioner Customs Hyd- Best Social worker of the year
Vince M Jose - Coreyo
Dhavan Soha - Flamingo Celebrities World Pvt. Ltd.
K Nagarjuna - Annam Tours and Travels Pvt. Ltd.
Suresh Jain - Avira Diamonds
Keshav K Singh - Yuva Biosciences
Manish Purohith - Una Vida Productions Wedding Planner
Mansoor Ahamed - ATTIITUDE - Fashion Brand of the Year
O3 Events - Event Management company of the year
Artist Connect - Best Artist Management Company of the year
Digital academy360 - Best Digital academy platform
Myniwa - Fastest growing Ecommerce Brand
Creed Entertainment - Lifestyle Luxury Brand Management
Seher Band - Pop Band of the Year
Bikash Sunar - Most Promising Artist of the year
Sky Wave Aviation - Aviation Technical Consultancy
Rohit Murthy - AKB Group
Vittal Shetty and Bhasker Rao - Puranpoli Ghar
Nikhil Gonsalves - Ingo E Bike
Lakshmi Shruti Settipalli - Ecoverse
Medical Palliative Clowning - Brave Hearts of the Year
Pride Hotel - Star Business Hotel of the Year
Sharvani Group - Best PR House of the Year
The Event was sponsored by "Sandpiper Visas and Immigration"
The Event Partner O3 Events and Entertainment Media Pvt. Ltd.
