Celebrating glorious 35 years of BIMTECH

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 35th Foundation of BIMTECH falls on October 2, which is also celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti. The fact that BIMTECH's Foundation Day falls on Gandhi Jayanti makes the day even more significant for the institute, and it signifies the institute's withering commitment to the values of social welfare. Strengthening the BIRLA ETHOS of an inclusive, equitable and sustainable tomorrow.

The three-day celebration started on September 30 with a Drama Festival organized in collaboration with Asmita Theatre Group, New Delhi. On the first day, citizens of Greater Noida witnessed the performance of a hard-hitting street play 'NASHA' on the social evils of alcoholism and addiction, which was performed for the community at Birla Vidya Kendra, Pari Chowk. In the evening, the conscience of the citizens of NCR was further awakened after watching a stage adaptation of Munshi Premchand's story 'Moteram Ka Satygrah', which mocks the system, particularly bureaucracy. On day two, the festival continued with the same zeal and enthusiasm during which a street play was performed near Yatharth Hospital, Greater Noida. 'Mard' highlighted how males are conditioned to be tough and suppress their emotions, challenging the conventions of traditional masculinity. The play was successful in grabbing the attention of passers-by and was able to gather great appreciation from the audience.

On October 1, the staging of the socio-emotional play 'Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya Woh Jamyai Nai' left the audience spellbound with the theme and compelling performances of artists as well as the direction of Arvind Gaur, Founder and Director of Asmita Theatre Group. The play was about the sufferings faced during the traumatic dislocation caused by partition, but highlighting the power of human generosity. The drama festival was successful in making the audience realise their roles in maintaining communal harmony and peaceful co-existence of all religions. Asghar Wajahat, a famous playwright, and Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Director of the National School of Drama, New Delhi, graced the drama festival. Saveree Sri Gaur, a senior artist, was awarded the Sarala Birla Award 2022 for her role in emancipatory theatre and movies. Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi also announced that performing artists will be eligible for a 50 per cent scholarship to study business at BIMTECH.

The 35th Foundation Day was formally celebrated on October 2 with the welcome of the Chief Guest, the ceremonial lamp lighting and furthering the true spirit of the Birla legacy and Gandhian ideology of building communities and social welfare.

Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi, Director, BIMTECH, delivered the welcome speech, in which he emphasised the remarkable development of the institute from a little basement in New Delhi to one of the top business schools. The Director brought forward how the institute has been working tirelessly towards raising awareness about ESG in both the corporate and academic worlds. The Director also thanked G.N. Bajpai for gracing the occasion with his presence and thanked him for delivering an address about an issue that holds great significance in today's world.

Director Chaturvedi said, "During the last two years of the pandemic, we have witnessed a lot of pain, deaths, and unfortunate moments. In those troubling times, we recalled Gandhi Ji, who taught us to be empathetic towards the suffering of others."

The Chief Guest, G.N. Bajpai, Ex-Chairman, SEBI, and LIC, enlightened students about the importance of ESG in today's world. He encouraged upcoming managers and business leaders to have a holistic and sustainable approach to conducting business. It was put forward by him that the world has moved on from reporting where the only interest was the top line and bottom line to holistic reporting where "shareholder return to stakeholder return'' should be considered. He also quoted "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah Sarve Santu Niraamayaah" as the motto for modern corporations. He mentioned that Gandhian ideology also shares a similar approach to social development. It was mentioned that the corporation needs to work on the intersection of our traditional values and modern principles. He also highlighted the urgency of the issue with the following statement: "The current generation of Homo sapiens is living through a cycle of unprecedented health, wealth, and quality of life, yet a vast portion of the population is below the poverty line, living without basic sanitation and electricity."

The BIMTECH management also conferred numerous honours in keeping with its illustrious tradition of fostering valuable contributions in education. In memory of the founder, BIMTECH conferred the Basant Kumar Birla Distinguished Scholar Award, 2021 to eminent researchers from private universities for their contribution to business research: Dr Sachin Mangla, O.P. Jindal Global University, Haryana; Dr Shalini Talwar, SPJMIR, Mumbai; and Dr Rajesh K Singh, MDI, Gurgaon; a prize amounting to six lakhs.

The "Best Teacher" and "Best Researcher" awards (2021-22) were given to deserving professors of the institute. Several faculty and staff members were also felicitated for their devoted service spanning more than a decade.

The chief guest also released the Annual Activity Report 2022. Books titled "Women in Education and Work Life" and "Beyond the Beaten Path" authored by BIMTECH faculty were also released on this momentous occasion. The institute organised a traditional community feast for more than 1,000 people of all ages and statures, thus ingraining values of equity, inclusion, and social good.

The celebrations concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Dr Anupam Varma, Deputy Director & Dean Academics, BIMTECH.



Some more quotations of our chief guest:

"Underlying principles of firms and management, perpetual success, and separation of management from ownership were the harbingers of growth and prosperity in India."

"Tomorrow's technology is going to be different than what we use today, and we need to be prepared for that."

The Birla Institute of Management Technology was founded in 1988 with assistance from the Birla Group of Companies and under the auspices of the Birla Academy of Art and Culture. The founders of the business school are Sarala Birla, chair of the B K Birla Group of Companies, and Lt. Basant Kumar Birla. It offers a highly supportive academic atmosphere, interactions with dedicated industry-academia-mix academics, proximity to industry decision-makers and service and manufacturing company practitioners, and exposure to international universities and businesses.

Every year, BIMTECH is growing into a miniature version of India. Students attend it from practically every state in India, as well as a few other nations. BIMTECH is comparable to a university where efforts in international business are also made. BIMTECH is one of the most engaging and enriching business schools in the nation because of the variety of nationalities, cultural backgrounds, and academic and professional experiences represented there.

