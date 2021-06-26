Celebrating "International Creativity Day" with Pancham Da's Music

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 25 (ANI/PNN): Eminent futurist Dr. Jawahar Surisetti celebrates International Creativity Day on 27th June with 10000 school and college students teaching creativity for life through the music of RD Burman.

On the occasion of the 82nd birth anniversary of RD Burman, fondly called Pancham Da, Dr. Jawahar Surisetti has a series of creativity lessons for youth illustrated by the innovations in music by Pancham Da. Live on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of Dr. Jawahar Surisetti, the series of 5 creativity lessons will interact with experts who have understood, analysed, and researched the phenomenon called Pancham.

RD Burman is synonymous in India as one of the most creative music directors of all time and is acclaimed worldwide for his innovations in sounds and unusual instruments for creating phenomenal music. Such is the addiction to his music that even after 40 years of his music and even after two and half decades of his death, his music is still the most heard and remixed music in the current generation.

Dr. Jawahar enumerates that creativity is one of the 21st-century skills mentioned in the National Education Policy (NEP2020) which will increase employability and entrepreneurship skills in youth. He also feels that music is one of the most loved and effective ways to teach creativity. And who is better than the maverick music director Pancham Da's work to illustrate the life lessons in creativity. Dr. Jawahar has more than 1433 talks worldwide to large audiences. He has earlier done a series called "Management Matinee," which used Bollywood movie scenes for business lessons in the premier institutions like IIMs.

From the eve of Pancham Da's birthday, which is the late evening of 26th June running into 27th June, "Creativity Lessons with Pancham" will have Dr. Jawahar Surisetti with the likes of Brahmanand Singh, the creator of the award-winning movie 'Pancham Unmixed', Chaitanya Padukone, the Phalke awardee film journalist who spent 10 years with Pancham watching him closely, Madhav Ajagaonkar popularly called Maddy, an acclaimed music director who is an avid researcher of Pancham's music, Akul Raval, the percussionist with 105 innovations to his name inspired by Pancham and Prashant Das, a self-taught flutist who has released a book on 50 Burman songs with notations.



About Dr Jawahar Surisetti

Dr. Jawahar Surisetti is a TED speaker, Advisor to the Government, and an innovator who has been awarded the NYT Da Vinci Innovator Award and has been listed by leading daily Indian Express as one of the top Indians to watch out for in the list that includes Yogi Adityanath, Kamal Hassan and Anirudh Ravichander.

Watch the live event on the links below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dr.jawahar

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UC_lxeLNJNzCnQ3jy2rsCy9w

