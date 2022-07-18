Celebrating Life Savers

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI/Mediawire): Nominations open for Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022 in association with The Times of India, created to honour the distinguished medical professionals in both rural and urban areas.

"We grow by giving and sharing" believed Sitaram Jaipuria, an industrialist, a distinguished parliamentarian, a philanthropist and an outstanding humanitarian who led an exemplary and inspirational life.

To give meaning to his father's words and to recognize the invaluable services of the medical fraternity, Ashok Jaipuria, chairman, Cosmo First Limited has set up the Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation Medical and Healthcare Excellence Awards in association with The Times of India. This annual award programme aims to honour distinguished medical professionals for their outstanding accomplishments in the medical and healthcare space in the pursuit of excellence in medical leadership for the benefit of society at large. Created with a deep sense of respect, this first-of-its-kind awards in India will equally encompass practitioners in rural and urban areas.

Always been called "The Nobel Profession", medical and healthcare have emerged all the more important for the survival and wellbeing of human society during the last few years. The awards will shine a light on the many doctors who are our backbone and safe harbour.

For the initial five years, the Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards will be fully funded by Ashok Jaipuria and family and their associate enterprises. From there, the awards will evolve and expand. The awards are proposed to be given annually with the first award ceremony to be held on October 8, 2022.

The Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022 will recognize nominations in four categories. The first award with prize money of Rs 50 lakh will be for Excellence in Medicine & Healthcare. It will honour an individual who has made and continues to make outstanding contribution to improving clinical care and fostering innovations in India. The second award will be for Outstanding Contribution in COVID Care with prize money of Rs 30 lakh. It will facilitate an individual who has been consistently involved in clinical care during COVID pandemic in India and made seminal contribution beyond the call of duty. The other two awards with prize money of Rs 15 lakh will acknowledge an Emerging Young Leader in Medicine and Exemplary Leadership in Rural Healthcare. For this, a young individual (< 45 years) who has made and continues to make an outstanding contribution to medicine and research in India and an individual who has made and continues to make an outstanding contribution to furthering wellness and healthcare quality, accessibility and affordability in rural/hard-to-reach/tribal areas in India will be awarded respectively.

The awards will be implemented under the guidance and supervision of an eminent Governing Council with technical and implementation support from the Public Health Foundation of India. In consultation with the Governing Council members, Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation has finalized a Jury comprising of six eminent doctors. An eminent jury will finalize nominations for the SitaramJaipuria Foundation Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022. Distinguished professionals who are shaping medical excellence will finalize the awardees. The jury comprises of Prof (Dr) Narendra Kumar Arora, Executive Director, The INCLEN Trust International; Prof (Dr) Pratima Murthy, Director and Senior Professor of Psychiatry at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bangalore; DrVivekNangia, Chief of Pulmonology and Principal Director and Head, Institute of Respiratory Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Max Hospital, Delhi; Dr J. V. Peter, Intensivist and Director of Christian Medical College, Vellore; Prof.(Dr)Dorairaj Prabhakaran, Cardiologist and Epidemiologist and VP (Research and Policy) Public Health Foundation Of India and Prof (Dr) Nikhil Tandon, Professor and Head Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

For further details and making nominations, please visit https://sjfmedicalawards.com/

SitaramJaipuria Medical and Healthcare Excellence Awards are an effort that is inclusive and objective. And hopefully will play an important role in spotlighting talent and innovators.

