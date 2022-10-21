Celebrating together: How one campaign sparked a mission of goodwill

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): On the onset of the thrilling Diwali season, when millions of people journey home to ring a spirit of celebrations with their loved ones, Suroj Buildcon seized the moment to salute and celebrate the ones who stay behind in service to their nation and professions.



As one of India's leading civil engineering and construction companies, Suroj's commitment to the transformative growth of the country is deeply rooted in its ideals and core mission. Hence, when the festivities began, Suroj decided to carry out a new tradition for its employees, especially those unable to travel back home during the season.

Across all its locations and active sites, Suroj encouraged its people to step out and celebrate the festival of lights with locals, the poor and people who needed a sense of family the most at this time. By distributing gifts, helping families decorate their homes and bringing a general sense of festive cheer to the less privileged, Suroj employees all over India were able to make celebrations a little more brighter for each other and their local communities.

And the idea that sparked this little movement was a heartwarming little campaign film.

Before the festive season rolled in, Suroj Buildcon and their long-time ad agency Velocita Brand Consultants teamed up to create an enthralling Diwali campaign film that would capture the season's essence while promoting a special message that would resonate with the company's own ideals and people all over India. Once the campaign titled #YehDiwaliUnkeNaam was released, its real-world impact on the minds of the Suroj employees was even more inspiring and life-changing.

The film's touching tale of kindness and kinship is told through the perspective of an average Suroj employee - someone who understands the feeling of being away from home during the most emotional time of the year and who explores what it means to find family and the joys of Diwali in local surroundings while inspiring others to do so too.

As the moving sentiment rippled through the company, they decided to extend the campaign further and implement its message throughout all its real work sites.

Sachin Biyani, Managing Director at Suroj Buildcon, expressed how much this idea and its impact meant to the company. "Suroj has always been passionately dedicated to the growth of our country," he says. "And, we have always wanted to honour the people who stay committed to their work, no matter what. Dedicated souls who stay behind to ensure the wheels of progress keep turning, allowing others to go home to celebrate. We hope our campaign film connects with them and that they feel seen and inspired."

The film ends with an emotive tribute, dedicating the entire story to all the people who stay valiantly committed to their professional duties during the festive season, letting each one know that their contribution towards our nation's progress will never be forgotten.

Spreading festive joy, one act of kindness at a time

12 states

23+ active sites

1400+ employees

14000+ lives brightened

