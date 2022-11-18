Celebrations Galore: India's 1st Hair Style Icon announced

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/Mediawire): Streax Professional along with Times Group launched India's first national level hairdresser awards; Streax Professional Times India Hair Style Icon 2022 in pursuit scouting the best talent in the hair dressing industry in India.The initiative aims to offer recognition and future growth opportunities to every salon stylist in the nation. India's first talent hunt for professional hairdressers, Streax Professional Times India Hair Style Icon, declares the Winners.

The journey which kick-started with overwhelming participation culminated with the crowning of India's 1st Hairstyle Icon 2022 at the finale at Bombay Times Fashion Week at The St. Regis, Mumbai. While the contestants used the latest hair colour range from Streax Professional to style the hair of the models, the show garments were curated by ace designer Abhishek Sharma.

AMIT TONK from Manipur was announced as India's 1st Hair Style Icon who, who bagged cash prize of 5 lakh from Streax Professional and an opportunity to attend the Paris Fashion Week 2023. He also bagged an annual contract with Streax Professional along with profiling with the Times Of India, Femina & Grazia. Amit styled a look which was a blend of the Female creative & commercial categories, with notes of pink and violet.



Said Amit, "I am extremely honored and totally over the moon. This is not just one platform, it is going to open up a host of opportunities for me. It's just a great feeling and the perfect career boost."

The 1st runner up BHASKER SAIKIA (Guwahati) wins 2.5Lakh cash prize; and KARAN SHETTY (Delhi) who came 3rd wins 1.5 Lakh cash prize as well. All the finalists were also awarded a cash prize of 50 thousand. Bhasker gushed, "It's still sinking in, everything feels so dreamy. The entire experience has been very satisfying and I am grateful to Streax Professional and the Times Group for thinking about doing this." Streax Professional Times India Hair Style Icon is due to return in 2023, with a new season that promises to get bigger.

The Ravishing Mouni Roy dazzled as the showstopper for the launch of Streax Professional annual collection Mercurial, a fashion collection for all hairdressers to love. She looked graceful in Streax Professional Caramel brown hair color and honey brown highlights; wearing a bespoke Ivory gown designed by designer Abhishek Sharma.

This unprecedented hair competition comprised regional level competition in 5 zones with 250 participants scouted from thousands of entries received from every corner of the nation, right from Manipur to Kerala; the finale witnessed the top 10 finalists curating trendy, modern, even Avant Garde hairstyles created using Streax professional range of color, care & styling products.

Streax professional brought in celebrity hairstylists Savio John Pereira; and global educators Joakim Roos & Yolly Ten Koppel as the esteemed jury. They were also instrumental in designing the competition framework with categories & challenges to test the stylists in their knowledge and skill sets in hairdressing. The jury panel was also supported by leaders from beauty, fashion, acting and the media industry during the regional semi-final rounds.



Rochelle Chabbra, Head Professional Division, Streax Professional said, "Technical expertise and skills are a critical pillar for the professional channel and hairdressers are nothing less than artists. Streax Professional has always committed to inspire and empower stylists, with the best in hair & beauty; and the Streax Professional Hair Style Icon awards are designed with this purpose in mind; to shape and nurture this creativity and passion, to churn out the best of the artists and give them a platform of recognition and empowerment."



Present in around 25000+ active salons in India, Streax Professional strives to inspire and empower hair experts and consumers with the best in hair & beauty!

