Celebrities sparkled in exquisite Platinum Jewellery at the 94th Annual Academy Awards and Parties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hollywood's biggest celebrities showcased spectacular platinum jewellery designs at the 94th Annual Academy Awards and parties.

Platinum, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, perfectly complemented the colorful couture gowns, glamorous makeup and hairstyles, and custom tuxedos.

The most noticeable platinum jewellery trend throughout award show season including tonight was the statement necklace as seen on Zoe Kravitz, Ariana DeBose, Lady Gaga, and Joe Jonas.

Platinum jewellery is made of 95% pure platinum with minimum use of other ingredients - making it the finest metal available to us today. Platinum is the metal of choice for most red-carpet events around the world. The who's who of the fashion and glamour world love to style their ensemble with this naturally white, precious metal from Elizabeth Taylor to Lady Gaga - they have all dressed in platinum for the red carpet.

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewellery brands such as Kwiat, De Beers, Tiffany & Co., Fred Leighton, and Harry Winston chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.

The following stars selected platinum jewellery to celebrate their achievements:

Zoe Kravitz in jewellery by Kwiat set in platinum

White oval diamond and fancy pink diamond riviere (36 carats of diamonds), set in platinum

Oval diamond stud earrings (3 carats each), set in platinum

Round brilliant cut diamond band, set in platinum

Pair of east west set oval diamond band, set in platinum

Ariana DeBose in jewellery by De Beers set in platinum

Drops of Light diamond necklace (20.73 carats), set in platinum

Diamond line necklace set (41.29 carats), set in platinum,

Drops of Light diamond earrings (4.21 carats), set in platinum

Lady Gaga in jewellery by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum

*To the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

Necklace with diamonds, set in platinum

Earrings with yellow and white diamonds, set in platinum

Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

Lady Gaga in jewellery by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum

*While at the Academy Awards on-stage

Necklace with diamonds, set in platinum

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Anya Taylor-Joy in jewellery by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum

*To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Necklace with diamonds, set in platinum

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Ring with diamonds, set in platinum

Joe Jonas in jewellery by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum

*To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party



Custom Tiffany Victoria® vine necklace with diamonds (32"), set in platinum

Tiffany Embrace® band ring with diamonds, set in platinum

Kirsten Dunst in jewellery by Fred Leighton set in platinum

Fred Leighton marquise and baguette diamond earrings by Sterle Paris (14 carats), set in platinum

Rachel Zegler in jewellery by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum

Tiffany Victoria® narrow alternating bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Ring with diamonds, set in platinum

Tiffany Victoria® alternating ring with diamonds, set in platinum

Tiffany Embrace® band ring with diamonds, set in platinum

Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Sixteen Stone ring with diamonds, set in platinum

Uma Thurman in jewellery by Cartier set in platinum

Cartier High Jewelry earrings with diamonds, emeralds, and onyx, set in platinum

Cartier d'Amour wedding band with diamonds, set in platinum

Panthere de Cartier High Jewelry ring with diamonds, emeralds, and onyx, set in platinum

Nicole Kidman in jewellery by Harry Winston set in platinum

Winston Cluster diamond bracelet (21.47 carats), set in platinum

Winston Couture diamond bracelet (19.16 carats), set in platinum

Eagle yellow diamond necklace (33.42 carats), set in platinum and 18k yellow gold

Cluster yellow diamond earrings (5.08 carats), set in platinum and 18k yellow gold

Eagle yellow diamond ring (4.30 carats), set in platinum and 18k yellow gold

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

