Celebrity Face: India's No.1 platform for aspiring content creators and fans to photoshoot with top celebrities

This online-offline platform is on a mission to bridge the gap between new-age digital content creators, young talented aspiring models, fans, and their favorite celebrities.

Dreams of meeting our favorite movie, tv, or digital celebrities have always remained unfulfilled.

Celebrity Face has identified this gap area between fans and celebrities. They organize celebrity events across India mainly in metro & tier-2 cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal &Indore. In the last 8 years, they've organized 500+ events attended by top celebrities like -

MTV Roadies/ Splitsvilla Host Rannvijay Singh, Producer/Judge Raghu Ram, Bigg Boss Celebrities like Vikas Gupta, Manveer Gujjar, Lopa Mudra, Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma, Nitibha Kaul, Varun Sood, Divya Aggarwal, Martina Tharyani, Baseer Ali, Prince Narula & more.

TV Stars - Hiba Nawab, Ada Khan, Vivek Dahiya, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, Arishfa Khan, Ashnoor Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Kanchi Singh, Ankita Sharma, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Rohan Mehra, Aditi Bhatia, Reem Shaikh, Niti Taylor, Kunal Jaysingh & more.

Reels/Tiktok Stars - Mr. Faisu, Riyaz Aly, Lucky Dancer, Garima Chaurasiya, Rugees Vini, Aashika Bhatia Tushar Silawat, Purabi Bhargava & more.

Bollywood Stars: Actress Nora Fatehi, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sakshi Malik

The platform enjoys a huge digital fan base of over 2+ Million followers on Facebook and 4,00,000+ followers on Instagram. Platform service offerings include short videos shoot, web series shoots, song compositions, music video shoots, reels video shoots, photoshoots with TV & reel star, fashion shows.

Introducing Celebrity Face Stars:

Celebrity Face has launched this platform that aims at providing opportunities to new talent who want to make it big in the world of showbiz.

How does Celebrity Face Star work? Their new platform for fans and young creators - can help them to become a TV, web-series star, reels star, model, and internet sensation. They've launched their season 04, where boys and girls from anywhere in India aged between 10 years to 30 years can participate online at the comfort of their respective homes.



How to participate

Pan-India online auditions on the platform for users to share details like Name, Age, City, Contact No & 3 pics to Celebrity Face social media handles & official WhatsApp number.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to send - Self-Introduction audition video & showcase their talent like Ramp Walk, Singing, Dancing, Reels, etc. (shot at home) following our guidelines. Nominal registration fees will be applicable including some expert tips for grooming in the final round.

Registered audition users will get FREE Solo PhotoShoot& Online Free WorkShop from Celebrities like Tushar Silawat, Garima Chaurasiya.

Shortlisted candidates will proceed to a 5-day program in Delhi for their grooming and final round.

Candidates will learn activities like learning from expert Reels Star, Making Task Reels Video, Ramp Walk Session, Short Video Shoot to Learn Acting, Exclusive Solo PhotoShoot, Acting Classes during this program.

Judges will shortlist 7 grand finalists, for an International Trip wherein they will compete for the TROPHY of Celebrity Face Star.

2 Winners will get Celebrity Face 5 years contract. They will be a part of All celebrity face top events as a Celebrity, Winners will get the opportunity to work in Our Music Videos, Short Videos, Exclusive PhotoShoots and also they will earn money from Celebrity Face for doing our events.

Rakesh Dwivedi, Founder & CEO, Celebrity Face India, says, we help talented individuals feature in music /viral videos, photoshoots, interviews, reels, and other upcoming projects. They stand a chance to showcase their talent in the world of glamour. In Delhi, they have a huge set-up of 10,000 sq. ft, known as Celebrity Face Villa, where they do many of their events and the candidates are groomed.

Rakesh has 10+ years of experience & started his career with the Goibibo group where he was managing the social presence. Later, he joined team GroupM where - he handled their digital planning & buying for key brands like Omega, Longines, Woodland, Tissot, Apollo Tyres, and more.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.


