Celebrity Promotions with Tring for Business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tring, India's largest celebrity engagement and shoutout platform, has the single largest collection of celebrities for endorsements. Having worked with over 12,000 celebrities on the consumer side, Tring has served 1,000+ brands since launching its business-to-business service called Tring for Business in the past one year.



Tring for Business caters to brands through celebrity shoutouts and endorsements cost-effectively. It provides a wide range of services for brands, like, recorded videos, TVCs, photoshoots, corporate events, and gigs. Along with these services, Tring also provides support like scripting, professional shooting, production, editing, and social media posting on celebrity profiles, all within a reasonable budget.



Tring believes in helping brands increase their reach through its unique services. This platform has helped 1,000+ brands fulfill one of the 4 P's of marketing, i.e. promotion, easily and cost-effectively. Through Tring, brands can promote their product or service through various popular celebrities like Ali Faizal, Bobby Deol, Sunny Leone, Vivek Oberoi, Ronit Roy, Manoj Joshi, Kiku Sharda, Karishma Tanna, Rahul Dev, Krushna Abhishek, Rajat Kapoor, Shivaji Satam, and many more.



Promotional celebrity videos by Tring start at an average cost of 50,000 INR along with different edit packages. It has served brands with videos from celebrities like Micky Makhija, Naveen Pandita, Falaq Naaz, Delnaaz Irani, Rushad Rana, Shazahn Padamsee, Roopal Tyagi, Tannaz Irani, at a very minimal budget.





Tring for Business has helped many brands scale their business. This celebrity engagement platform through its celebrities has an overall reach of 850 million with 12,000+ celebrities associated with it. A few of the brands that have availed celebrity services from Tring include Pratilipi, Puraniks, Policy Bazaar, PVR, HealthifyMe, Astrotalk, Astral Pipes, and Kohler.



It is one such platform that supports both, brands to achieve higher reach with cost-effective promotions, and celebrities, with passive income throughout the year.

