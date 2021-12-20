Celsius House steps forward to pamper the food junkies with quality food

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Celsius House offers quality food at economical prices to all food lovers. With a belief to pamper every taste bud, Celsius House provides a host of menu items that include Continental, Oriental, and American food.

Located in Noida, UP, Celsius House caters to the needs of people who are in search of hygienic food at economical prices.

Some of the preferred dishes at Celsius House include Crispy Fried Chicken, Crispy Chicken Burger, Cheese Burst Momo. Butter Garlic Momo, Rolls, North Indian Cuisine, Chicken Popcorn, Cheese Fries, Mojitos, and Shakes. With an emphasis on family-friendly snacks and the tastiest ways to eat healthily, Celsius House focuses on quality food.

Food has the power to bring people together, says founders of Celsius House. They are passionate about photography and cooking. Right from their primary days, they loved cooking for friends and family. To give wings to their passion, they incepted Celsius House. They believe that good food leads to good feelings and positive reinforcement. They say, "Life is all about good food, good people, and good times. Food is a medium to socialize and strengthen bonds. We must cherish every moment in life and create memories." Through Celsius House, they envision providing multiple options to the food junkies that would not only cater to the taste buds but overall health.

Empowered by supportive and dedicated professionals in multiple departments such as R&D (Food), Training, HR, Branding, Chefs, customer executives, and delivery partners, Celsius House strives for excellence.

The team takes the feedback from the customers and makes every effort to map their requirements. Besides, timely delivery of food is another aspect that Celsius House is particular about. Right from the ingredients, food taste, and food presentation, the team takes care of all.

Celsius House is planning to start a franchise model in the near future which will help the brand to reach a wider audience. It envisions making the food online community as interesting as the real kitchen. Celsius House is open for food lovers between 12:30 pm - 2:00 am on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. It is operational between 12:30 pm - 11:00 pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Visit https://www.celsiushouse.com/ to know more about their new launches.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)