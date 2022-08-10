Central African Republic and Niger First Ladies acknowledge Merck Foundation 2021 Media Awards winners

Bangui [Central African Republic]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CEO of Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, recognized the felicitation ceremony held by H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central Africa & Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" and H.E. BAZOUM HADIZA MABROUK, The First Lady of Niger & Ambassador of "Educating Linda" to award the Winners of Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2021 from their respective countries.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of "More Than a Mother" campaign expressed, "I am thankful to my dear sisters H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic (CAR) & Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" and H.E. BAZOUM HADIZA MABROUK, The First Lady of Niger & Ambassador of "Educating Linda", for conducting the award ceremony and personally handing over the medals and certificates to the winners who became Merck Foundation Alumni. I once again congratulate the winner from CAR and Niger respectively and also appreciate all the efforts put in by them to become the voice of the voiceless to raise awareness about sensitive social and cultural issues such as Infertility stigma, supporting girl education and also health issues like adapting best protection measures during coronavirus, in the past year."

Merck Foundation, encouraged by the valuable contribution from the media, has additionally rewarded the winners by providing them with one-year access to an online educational training program called "MasterClass". MasterClass is an immersive online experience and self-paced learning course that can be accessed anywhere with the Internet.

Merck Foundation in partnership with the CAR First Lady has provided 5 scholarships to young local doctors in the fields of Oncology and Diabetes. One female doctor has completed Merck Foundation's Oncology Program and has become the first Gynaecology Oncologist in CAR. As a part of their "Educating Linda" program, Merck Foundation has also provided 3000 sets of essential school items to girl students in CAR.

Moreover, Merck Foundation in partnership with the Niger First Lady has provided 25 scholarships to young doctors in the fields of Oncology, Fertility & Embryology and Diabetes Care. Under their "Educating Linda" program, Merck Foundation has also provided 3000 sets of essential school items to girl students in Niger.

Winners from Central African Republic in partnership with H.E. Madam BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic & Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" are:

MERCK FOUNDATION MEDIA RECOGNITION AWARDS "MORE THAN A MOTHER" 2021

PRINT CATEGORY

FIRST Position:

- Issa Moussa, Niger Times, NIGER

ONLINE CATEGORY

FIRST Position:

- Koami Agbetiafa, Niger Inter Hebdo, NIGER

MERCK FOUNDATION "MASK UP WITH CARE" MEDIA RECOGNITION AWARDS 2021



PRINT CATEGORY

FIRST Position:

- Koami Agbetiafa, Niger Inter Hebdo, NIGER

Winners from Niger in partnership with H.E. Madam. BAZOUM HADIZA MABROUK, The First Lady of Niger & Ambassador of Educating Linda are:

MERCK FOUNDATION MEDIA RECOGNITION AWARDS "MORE THAN A MOTHER" 2021

RADIO CATEGORY

FIRST Position:

- Schella Claudicia Yemengali, Radio Centrafrique, CAR

SECOND Position:

- Stephane Kokanzo, Radio Centrafrique, CAR

MERCK FOUNDATION "MASK UP WITH CARE" MEDIA RECOGNITION AWARDS 2021

ONLINE CATEGORY

FIRST Position:

- Arsene-Jonathan Mosseavo, lanoca.over-blog.com



Senator RashaKelej further added, "In partnership with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies, I am happy to announce the Call for Applications from Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields for two categories of Awards. You can share your work with us at submit@merck-foundation.com."

Details of the Awards:

- Merck Foundation Media Recognition "More Than a Mother" 2022 to address issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls' Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV, and Women Empowerment at all levels.

- Merck Foundation Media Recognition "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2022 to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes & Hypertension

Last Date of Submission: October 30, 2022

About 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' campaign



"Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-sets. This powerful campaign supports in defining policies and interventions to build quality and equitable Reproductive and Fertility Care Capacity, Break Infertility Stigma and Raise Awareness about Infertility Prevention and Male Infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for Fertility Specialists and Embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.



With "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It's all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.

The Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" are:



Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as;

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Fashion Awards

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Film Awards

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Song Awards

- Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

- Children storybook, localized for each country

