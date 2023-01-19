Central Govt discusses cyber security measures in financial services sector

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI) The Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance organised a half-day symposium on cyber security titled Financial Services Cyber Security (FINSCY) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

According to the statement from the Ministry, the symposium provided an opportunity to senior officers from government agencies and departments, and financial services sector regulators, as also senior executives and chief information security officers (CISOs) of banks, insurance companies, and financial institutes (FIs) to share their ideas, practices, and concerns on cyber security measures currently in place in the financial services sector.



They also discussed the readiness of the sector for future cyber threats and also perspectives on the revised draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill.

Vivek Joshi, Secretary, DFS, inaugurated the symposium.

The symposium was attended by senior officers of the department of financial services, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Home Affairs, government agencies namely CERT-In, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre; regulators in the financial services sector namely Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA); public sector banks and insurers, leading private sector banks and insurers, and major financial institutions such as NABARD, SIDBI, EXIM Bank and National Housing Bank. (ANI)

