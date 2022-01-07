Centre sets up help desk to support inter-state and international trade during COVID surge

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Union Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Friday it has set up dedicated help desks to facilitate inter-state and international supplies of goods and essential commodities amid growing COVID-19 related restrictions.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has set up a help desk to provide support in the case of difficulties faced in the movement of goods between different states and UTs.

"In light of the surge in the COVID cases across the country, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken cognizance of the steps taken by various State Governments/UTs to control the spread of COVID cases. Therefore, as a measure of precaution and for supporting our business ecosystem, DPIIT will monitor the status and issues arising (if any) during transportation and delivery of goods and essential commodities due to the restrictions (if any) imposed by various State Governments/UTs," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.



In the event of any manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, the same may be informed to this Department at the following telephone number/email:- Telephone: + 91 11 23063554, 23060625, Email: dpiit-controlroom@gov.in, it added.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has also opened COVID-19 help desk to support international trade during pandemic surge.

The DGFT has taken measures to monitor the status of export and imports and difficulties being faced by trade stakeholders in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases. DGFT has operationalised a 'COVID-19 Helpdesk' to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising in respect of international trade.

The 'COVID-19 Help desk' would look into issues relating to Department of Commerce/DGFT, Import and Export Licensing Issues, Customs clearance delays and complexities arising thereon, Import/Export documentation issues, Banking matters etc. Helpdesk would also collect and collate trade related issues concerning other Ministries/Departments/Agencies of Central Government and State Governments and will co-ordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolution(s), the Commerce and Industry Ministry said. (ANI)

