Centre to introduce online bill system to be used by all Central ministries to reduce delay in payment

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): To reduce the delay in payment, an online bill system will be launched which will be used by all Central ministries, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday during the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament.

She further said that the Digital rupee using blockchain and other technologies will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) starting 2022-23, which will give a big boost to the economy.

The Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.



Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature 'bahi khata', she opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.

The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8.

On Monday, Sitharaman tabled this year's Economic Survey, centred around the theme of "Agile approach", which forecasted India's economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during Financial Year 2021-22 and by 8-8.5 per cent in fiscal 2023 beginning 1 April. (ANI)

