Centuary Mattress launches a sleep rejuvenation program on World Sleep Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On the occasion of World Sleep Day, Centuary Mattress, India's fastest-growing mattress brand with a three-decade of legacy, has announced its new campaign, Sleep It Off. It aims at making people realize the importance of better sleep through sleep getaways. Intending to reinforce its position as a sleep specialist in the industry. Centuary Mattress engaged the celebrated sports personality and its brand ambassador Sania Mirza to kickstart the program.



The sleep rejuvenation program is curated for individuals leading a fast-paced life that leaves them feeling burnt out. Under the campaign, people will be invited to a 'sleep it off' camp, where sleep experts will counsel them to experience the power of sleep-rejuvenation. Sania Mirza will flag off the program by nominating/inviting Anshuka - a renowned and celebrated yoga expert, to experience the series of fun and candid sleep getaways that will allow people to self-realize the importance of good sleep. The participants will share their experience the following day and pass on the baton by nominating someone they think is facing similar work stress, leading to physical or emotional exhaustion.



While people struggle to maintain a work-life balance, the campaign aims to highlight the importance of good sleeping habits with Centuary Mattress' range of products and insight into sleep as a subject of better health.



Speaking about the initiative, Uttam Malani, Executive Director, Centuary Mattress, said, "Since the past 30 years, we have been committed to putting people's health and comfort first. Even after knowing the importance of good sleep, our sleep habits have taken a backseat, given the hectic work schedules and other misplaced priorities. Through our new program Sleep It Off, this World Sleep Day, we want to urge people not to wear sleep deprivation as a badge of honour.





We at Centuary firmly believe that the power of better sleep can rejuvenate you, uplift your mood, and act as a tonic. This campaign will allow people to experience what they have been missing for a while."



Our Sleep Ambassador, Sania Mirza, believes in our values, as she realizes the role of better sleep, and Centuary Mattress is delighted that she has flagged off the program.

