Ceriz unveils new monsoon collection 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): French fashion accessories brand, Ceriz, presents its all-new monsoon collection for the year. Known for their elegant and chic collections, Ceriz has come up with fashion trends and earthy palettes this season, suitable for one's wardrobe.

Every Ceriz woman can complement their favourite outfit with the right monsoon-ready accessories!

Catering to the fashion needs of contemporary women, the brand has introduced a new line of handbags, with elegant waterproof designs which are perfect to adorn every monsoon outfit. Stay on top of functionality and easy access with multiple compartments and USB slots on the backpack models. Between berry accents and dusky steel blues, one can choose to look their glamorous best in the trendiest colours of the season.



When it comes to footwear, monsoon fashion is all about keeping the feet protected and dry without compromising on style. Fashion influencers would agree that jelly shoes and comfort sandals fit the bill perfectly with their wide variety of designs and colours. Ceriz's monsoon collection features chic feather-light footwear that will keep the feet safe from muddy puddles and unpredictable splashes. With a wide array of monsoon hues, including warm yellows and earthy greens, this range is created with premium materials, expert craftsmanship ship and a lot of love.

So, hurry now and pick from Ceriz's wide range of fashion accessories that offer style and no compromise on comfort.

Ceriz is a celebration of the new-age, ever-evolving woman of today who is modern in approach, sophisticated in outlook, and glamorous in presence. The brand personality of Ceriz is to stay symbiotic with the consumer's tastes, preferences, and what goes on to define her identity. The DNA of Brand Ceriz, therefore, is all about being Chic with every new collection that is reflective of the trending times; Classy in styling, design and finish; Confident in terms of character and expression, and Charismatic in an appeal that is rooted yet universal. Pillared on these four tenets, Brand Ceriz empowers every consumer to showcase the most glamorous version of herself to the world.

Avail their special monsoon offer of Rs. 500 cashback on www.ceriz.com.

