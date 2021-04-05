Ceriz unveils spring-summer collection 2021 alongside Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ceriz, an iconic French accessories brand for women is all set to introduce its Spring-Summer Collection of shoes and handbags for 2021, with their brand ambassador, the ever-stylish Sara Ali Khan.

The elegant and chic collection resonates with the spirit of women who appreciate practical designs and make ordinary fashion exquisite. Excellent craftsmanship and intelligent designs of this range cater perfectly to the fashion needs of contemporary women.

Dynamically blending fashion with utility, this new range will transform your wardrobe and compliment all your summer outfits. This collection of shoes and handbags offers an assortment of colours from Lilac, Cherry Blossom to subtle shades of Blue that add freshness to your wardrobe and lets you flaunt your summer style.

The elegant Ceriz Spring-Summer Collection 2021 retains its high fashion appeal with its choice of modern designs. The new handy compartment additions like USB slots, cardholders, and quick access pockets add functionality to the accessories. Statement pieces made with stretchy and crease-minimizing nylon are sturdy enough to last for years and look as good as new even after extended usage periods.

The collection resonates with contemporary styles and brings forth designs that are practical, yet elegant. Their footwear range introduces light-weight outsoles, full cushion in-socks, flexible material to provide 360-degree support to the customers. Stylish footwear with new materials like mesh, reflective material, elastics, and printed metallics add value to your wardrobe and tie outfits together.



Commenting on the launch of the new Spring-Summer Collection, Sara Ali Khan, the brand ambassador of Ceriz, said, "I'm extremely excited about this collection as it truly embodies my personal sense of style- practical and comfortable. And yet it allows you to be effortlessly glamorous which makes me love it even more! ''

Ceriz aims to empower women around the world to express themselves through fashion. Their products are available in stores like Central, Reliance Trends, Shoppers Stop, Centro, Inc5, Sohum, ROCIA, Pantaloons, Shoetree, Brand Factory, and other retail outlets across the country having major footprints in cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad.

You can also avail the collection on other e-commerce websites including, Myntra, Nykaa, Tata Cliq, NykaaFashion, Amazon, Flipkart, and Ajio.

Hurry! Get summer ready with Ceriz's covetable range of accessories.

www.ceriz.com.

Ceriz is a celebration of the new-age, ever-evolving woman of today who is modern in approach, sophisticated in outlook, and glamorous in presence. The brand personality of Ceriz is to stay symbiotic with the consumer's tastes, preferences, and what goes on to define her identity. The DNA of Brand Ceriz, therefore, is all about being Chic with every new collection that is reflective of the trending times; Classy in styling, design and finish; Confident in terms of character and expression, and Charismatic in an appeal that is rooted yet universal. Pillared on these four tenets, Brand Ceriz empowers every consumer to showcase the most glamorous version of herself to the world.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

