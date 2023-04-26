CETPA unveils Summer Training Programs for dazzling career prospects

Delhi NCR [India], April 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With an assortment of IT and Non-IT courses to offer, CETPA unwraps Summer Training Programs for candidates. The primary focus of this 6 weeks Summer Training Program remains on providing hands-on knowledge to college students, aspiring for a better future.

They invite engineering fresher, undergraduates and all others looking to gain expertise in the latest technologies to join them for their 6 Weeks Summer Training Programs.

Objective of this Summer Training Program:



In the high-and-mighty competitive world of today, being upskilled and effective are the skills required for any job. CETPA Infotech plays an essential role in moulding the futures of engineering students, right from the scratch. CETPA mentors, undergraduates and recent fresher who are yet unskilled, but looking for something worthy that can influence careers.



With more than 1000+ courses to choose from, including niche technologies viz. Data Science, Data Analytics, Python Training, Java, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Training to name a few, CETPA has been recognized as the Best Industrial Training Company. Yes, our research shows that the industry flourishes with CETPA as the brand for Summer Training.





During this Summer Training, the students can choose from the numerous courses, any technology that they find will best suit their careers. They will come to learn and explore the technical skills and their practical revelation with bounteous opportunities to stack out all projects, tasks, and assignments accomplished during their training. This will provide them exposure to the marketplace where they can show their skills and make advancement towards their career. Furthermore, they can apply for relevant jobs as per their skill sets and eventually land their dream employment.



Summer Training at CETPA: The Highlights



Over the past two decades, CETPA has established itself as a recognized Industrial Training Company. Students have preferred being trained by CETPA and recommended the same to others including their juniors in college. Year after year, session after session, and batch after batch, CETPA has gained expertise in training students. Summer Training at CETPA does provide students with chances to learn in abundance.

The ulterior motive of CETPA lies in providing the best services, be it training to Students or Professionals, Corporate Training Programs, or HR Consultancy Services. For students, the foremost objective remains in imparting Training with realistic experiences, to assist them to kickstart their dazzling careers. 6 Weeks Summer Training at CETPA features short-duration courses.

Besides Summer Training, the company also specializes in Regular Training, Winter Training, College Campus training, Online Training, Fresher Training, Live Project Base Training and Overseas Training Programs.

