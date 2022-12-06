CFBP Consumer Film Festival 2022 Jury chooses talented mix of students, professionals and filmmakers as winners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ab Consumer Banega Creator! CFBP Consumer Film Festival 2022 Jury chose a talented mix of students, professionals and filmmakers as the well-deserving winners of the 5th edition of the first-of-its-kind film festival at the special Jury meeting held at the iconic Bajaj Bhawan in Nariman Point, South Mumbai.

More than 800 entries were received from across India in different languages, not only from students (Schools and Colleges) to professionals but also digital platforms this time.

The Jury, which boasted of a wide range of eminent personalities included prominent names such as Justice B.N. Srikrishna - Former Judge Supreme Court of India; Prof Vishwanath Sabale - Dean & Director, Sir JJ School of Art; Ridham Desai - Managing Director and Head India Equity Research, Morgan Stanley, Dolly Thakore - Veteran Indian Theatre Actor and Communicator, Avinash Kaul - CEO - Network 18; Hansal Mehta - Filmmaker and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli - Joint Managing Director PVR Ltd. The Jury meet was conducted in presence of eminent CFBP Board members - Swapnil Kothari - President CFBP; and Shekhar Bajaj - Founder member CFBP and MD of Bajaj Electricals. This year the festival is supported by Smt. Rajashree Birla & Anand Mahindra and chaired by Kiren Srivastav.

Justice BN Srikrishna said, "CFBP's efforts to spread the messages of fair business practice is laudable and is generating awareness amongst people at large."

Ridham Desai said, "It is a privilege to be part of this esteemed jury. We watched some awesome content. Picking winners was a tough task but it was an afternoon well spent given the quality of paintings, slogans and movies."

Swapnil Kothari, President, CFBP, conveyed, "CFBP Consumer Film Festival 2022 has emerged as bigger and better than ever before. The pandemic has given consumers a lot of quality time to reflect and introspect on life and various topics. This year, the quality and quantity of entries is both broader and reassuring and the Jury had a tough time choosing the winners who are first amongst equals."

The Jury from the different field right from Filmmaking to Finance to Art to Legal to Creative deliberated the entries received. It was a long and thorough screening process and the jury was given the top entries in each category to decide the final winners post-first stage of shortlisting.



The jury had a very interesting take on the Finalists, who were given points based on their creativity, originality and effectiveness of the concept in getting the message across.

Winners will be applauded and awarded at a grand award function on 11 December 2022 at Taj Land's End in Bandra, Mumbai, with stalwarts from different sections of society being present at the occasion to applaud them and appreciate their work. The winner in all categories will be awarded a Cash Prize along with a Trophy & Certificate from the Chief Guest at the grand finale function.

The Council For Fair Business Practices (CFBP) has initiated Consumer Film Festival - now in its fifth year - comprising of categories such as Short Film Competition, Poster/Painting Competition and Slogan Writing Contest on interesting topics like Kotak Women Empowerment, Mera Haq My Rights, Fair Business Practices, 75 Years of Independence and Cybercrime Awareness.

CFBP was established in 1966 by stalwarts of business & industry like J. R. D. Tata, Ramkrishna Bajaj, Arvind Mafatlal, F.T. Khorakiwala, Naval Tata, S.P. Godrej, J.N. Guzder and Keshab Mahindra and others who recognized the imperative need of business & industry to regulate itself.

This year's festival is supported by corporates like FYNEHAND PARTNERS LLP, Dynamic Conglomerate Pvt Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Roman Group, Blue Cross, Phillipcapital Pvt. Ltd. Blue Diamond Exporters, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank.

Further details on the CFBP Consumer Film Festival are available on the website www.consumerfilmfestival.com.

