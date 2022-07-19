CFOSE - Integrating connections, technology and global perspectives

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 13th Edition of CFOSE (India's International Cycle, Fitness and Outdoor Expo) will take place from September 2 - 4, 2022 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, DELHI NCR. Organized by Annex Media in collaboration with NuernbergMesse India, the event is expected to set new benchmarks in the National Capital Region of India.

India is the second-largest manufacturer of bicycles in the world and has been pedalling to decadal high demand growth. Given the global boom in this Industry, manufacturers of bikes and related components are re-organizing supply chains to meet the rising demand and making them more affordable. At present, there are 100+ international brands in India and the Industry has the potential to grow 3 times from 1.3 Billion USD to 3.5 Billion USD by 2030. The future of the electric bicycle (e-bike) market in India looks promising with opportunities in the areas of travelling, exercise/fitness, and recreational activities. The e-cycle market in India was valued at USD 1.02 million in 2020 and is expected to double to USD 2.08 million by 2026, projecting a CAGR of 12.69 per cent during the forecast period (2021-2026).

CFOSE is the most focused platform for the bicycle Industry for networking, meeting new dealers and buyers while observing the latest trends and innovations. The event aims to create value addition for the industry which is on a solid growth trajectory and is positioned to grow substantially in the coming years. ENGINEERING EXPORT PROMOTION COUNCIL OF INDIA, trade and investment promotion organization for the engineering sector under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will facilitate B2B meetings of exhibitors with overseas buyers as the Trade Partner at CFOSE.

CFOSE will play a major role in introducing global perspectives to the present component-producing SMEs that are largely informal and unorganized, using conventional and mostly manual technology. Manufacturers still struggle to rightly utilize the special components, automation, and cutting-edge production technology. The event will emerge as a meeting place where the technologies of the future can be discussed.

The CFOSE CURTAIN RAISER was held recently on June 17, 2022, at Park Plaza Hotel, Ludhiana to discuss the future of sustainable mobility and the role of CFOSE as an Industry Integrator - connecting the manufacturers and dealers, the domestic and international markets and most importantly the entire bicycle fraternity. The event was attended by industry veterans representing leading cycle as well as component brands.



The occasion was graced by Pradeep K Aggarwal, Deputy Regional Chairman, Bicycle Panel Chairman, Engineering Export Promotion Council, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India; Gurmeet Singh Kular, President, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO); Manjinder Singh Sachdeva, President, Bicycle Research and Development Organisation; Upkar Singh Ahuja, President, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings who addressed key issues impacting the bicycle and components industry in India and the scope of growth in this domain. While underlining India's importance in the restructured global supply chain, they also highlighted the need for the industry to invest in Research and Development and market awareness to push the sector to even greater heights.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India said, "CFOSE in Delhi NCR, 2022 and Ludhiana, 2023 will enable us to create a platform which is relevant, focused and will foster a community of industry leaders determined to put India on the global bicycle map. We are excited to bring the event for the first time to Delhi NCR, to explore a growing market and for easy accessibility for pan-India and international visitors. As one of India's leading exhibition organisers, we have always chosen to associate with and present topics which reflect India's growth story. The bicycle industry has continued playing an important role in shaping India's mobility and is expected to assume an enhanced significance in the coming years. Our cooperation, therefore with Annex Media is timely and we hope the synergy between the two organisations will power and propel the exhibition to greater heights."

Surinder Brar, Director, Annex Media Marketing Network, is confident about the future of the bicycle industry, "CFOSE has been growing significantly over the last few years, in sync with the growth of the industry and 2022 will be an important chapter for the event. Our collaboration with NuernbergMesse India will enhance the scope and impact of our exhibition and together we are confident of delivering an event on par with international standards."

The upcoming editions of CFOSE will be held in Greater Noida (IEML, SEP 2-4, 2022) and Ludhiana (Punjab Agriculture University, Feb 3-5, 2023).

More information about the event can be found here: https://www.cfoseindia.com

NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest trade fair companies in the world. Its portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs and congresses at the Nuernberg location and worldwide. It is the people, their ideas and products, which have made NurnbergMesse a globally successful trade fair company. Every year, about 35,000 exhibitors (international share: 44 per cent) and up to 1.5 million visitors (international share of trade visitors: 26 per cent) participate in the own, partner and guest events of the NurnbergMesse Group, which is present with subsidiaries in China, North America, Brazil, Italy, India, Austria and Greece (Forum S.A). Worldwide, the NurnbergMesse Group has a network of about 51 representative agencies which are active in over 116 countries. As the Indian representative for the NurnbergMesse Group, we assist and support Indian companies in expanding their business into global markets and international companies into the Indian market.

