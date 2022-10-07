CGI's India operations recognized by Great Place to Work® as a Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): CGI has been recognized by Great Place to Work® as among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2022.

The recognition is based on feedback from women at CGI about its culture, including the aspects of respect and fairness. CGI's ranking also takes into consideration the representation of women across levels at CGI and its practices to support the inclusion of women in the workplace.

"We're committed to promoting an inclusive workplace where women's careers thrive and their achievements are celebrated," said George Mattackal, President of CGI's Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.

"This recognition reinforces our ongoing efforts to increase representation in the technology industry and foster a culture of diversity and inclusion at our workplace," he added.

In India, CGI helps advance women in technology through collaboration with local networks, partnerships, and enablement within the company. CGI has also implemented initiatives that drive women's personal and professional development, create networking opportunities for them, and support them in building challenging and fulfilling careers. The following are some of CGI's programs providing practical support for women:

A maternity transition program to help women stay connected during their maternity leave and make a successful transition back.

A leadership development program that aims to build the personal and professional potential of its women professionals by preparing them for leadership roles.

A mentoring program, in partnership with NASSCOM, focused on mentoring women technologists to grow their careers in emerging technology.



An outreach program that helps women who have taken a career break to return to the workforce.

This recognition comes months after CGI was also named among India's Best Companies to Work For. Earlier this year, CGI was certified as a Great Place to Work®.



As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In India, CGI employs more than 18,000 consultants in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune who collectively serve as a global delivery center of excellence, providing deep industry and technology expertise and innovative solutions to clients around the globe.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 88,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions.

CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

