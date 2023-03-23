Chacha Chaudhary and TERI launch comic on water sustainability on World Water Day

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/ATK): On the occasion of World Water Day, Chacha Chaudhary, the legendary comic hero of India in association with TERI brings a new talking comic titled as Chacha Chaudhary and Water - Our Right. It is an initiative to ensure access to piped water for every household in rural and urban India. The comic was launched today by former Lt.Governor of Puducherry and IPS (retd.) Dr Kiran Bedi, Bharat Lal, Director General, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and Dr Syamal Kumar Sarkar, Former Secretary, DoPT & Min. of Water Resources at the TERI Water Sustainability Awards event in New Delhi. The Water Sustainability Awards aim to encourage the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal on Water and was the perfect platform to launch this educational comic book.

As per the comic storyline, Chacha Chaudhary will be appealing citizens to become water warriors and pledge to save every drop of water for our sustainable future. Diamond Toons has conceptualized and published a series of talking comic covering all aspects - water security, catch the rain, water for every household, water pollution etc. The upcoming titles in the series will be - Chacha Chaudhary & Water Safety, Chacha Chaudhary & Value of Water and Chacha Chaudhary and Conservation of Water.

'Talking comics' is an effective medium for its ability to connect with all age groups, demographics and language variation. It will help spread awareness and information in an intelligent and quick-witted manner. The change derived by Chacha Chaudhary through 'Talking Comics' has proven that he is the most trusted influencer of all generations for behavioral change. The character is all set to change the momentum and would help to successfully promote this campaign across the country aggressively. Alongside, a young 16-year-old student and scion of Diamond Toons family, Sara Verma is also working to sensitize other students on careful usage of this precious resource - WATER by doing workshops in communities with her peers and also distributing content.

Underscoring the critical role access to water plays in a woman's life, Dr Kiran Bedi, Founder and Mentor, Navjyoti Foundation and former Lieutenant Governor, Puducherry, said, "Without water there is neither sanitation nor food for her. It affects her mobility when she has to go and pick up water, and she might probably hold back her daughter from going to school in order to fetch water. Water is essential for the transformative quality of life in India."

"Asserting that children are the most important stakeholders in bringing about change, it is our collective duty to impart to them values of water sustainability and safety. Being the biggest influencer among kids and adults alike, Chacha Chaudhary is the perfect medium to outspread this knowledge and promote behavioral change. Extensive information, education and communication is the key component of the mission Chacha Chaudhary will help create this mission as a people's movement for water, making it everyone's priority. The comics will be distributed via our 360-degree distribution network involving Print, School integration, Library Programs, Animation, Outdoor, Digital and social media." said Manish Verma, Director, Diamond Toons.



Speaking on the launch of the comic book, Dr Syamal Kumar Sarkar, Former Secretary, DoPT & Min. of Water Resources, Distinguished Fellow, TERI said, "Chacha Chaudhary and Water, Our Right' by the Diamond Toons and TERI especially for the young children is appropriate. The book will encourage the children to become change agents during water use and its management. They being future citizens of India will be able to encourage family members, policy makers, stakeholders on how to conserve water and make it available to everybody. With this the Government's Har Ghar Jal programme will be accelerated for completion even before 2030 being the SDGs achievement year. The MoU between TERI and Diamond Comics to publish sustainable water management booklet in different languages will help in addressing various water related issues in India. This is a welcome step in sustainable water management for ensuring the water being a basic human right should be available to all as per SDGs norms."

Bharat Lal, Director General, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) said, "Children are the conscious citizens of tomorrow, the education being given to them today will develop their personality. And, they will gladly take their steps forward in the interest of the country. Not only will they become aware themselves, they will also spread awareness around themselves. This unique initiative taken by Diamond Pocket Books and Diamond Toons to involve children in this important initiative is commendable. I would like to extend my special congratulations to all the people involved in the making of this toon and comic, especially Manish Verma, Dr Ravindra Bohra and 'TERI' for supporting the Jal Jeevan Mission by using the popular children's comic character 'Chacha Chaudhary' as a medium. I am sure that this effort to sensitize children about the importance of water will prove to be very effective. I wish you success in this publication."

Diamond Toons is the most creative division of Diamond Group of publications. The vision and dream clearly is to involve the children, who have unlimited options of entertainment, by providing them not just entertainment but also education on a unique platform. Diamond Toons has a history of having worked closely with other leading children's brands. A part of Diamond Toons: Chacha Chaudhary, Billu and Pinki are the most loved and read comic characters in India. The Chacha Chaudhary comic series has captured the imagination of Indian children for over 40 years and still continues to reach the maximum number of people today.

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is an independent, multi-dimensional research organization, with capabilities in policy research, technology development, and implementation. Headquartered in New Delhi, TERI has regional centres and campuses in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Mumbai, Panaji, and Nainital, supported by a multi-disciplinary team of scientists, sociologists, economists, engineers, administrative professional and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

