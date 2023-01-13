Chai Chun & Okayti Participate in the 8th India Tea Forum

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 13 (ANI/PNN): Chai Chun and Okayti participated in the 8th India Tea Forum, the largest Tea Forum of India from 11th - 12th of January, at Courtyard by Marriott in Siliguri. The event was organized by CII, a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organization, with around 9000 members from the private as well as public sectors, including SMEs and MNCs, and an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from 286 national and regional sectoral industry bodies.



Over the years India Tea Forum has emerged as a platform that brings on the tea stakeholders, and the vast communities of producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and suppliers, to meet and explore new avenues & innovations. The Forum will initiate threadbare discussions related to the Tea Industry like the rising cost of production, enhancing exports of tea to virgin areas, price and stability for small tea growers, increasing Domestic per capita consumption and promoting tea as a health drink.

Rajeev Baid, Founder & Managing Director of Chai Chun & Okayti said, "As someone who has been in the industry for more than a decade, I second the forum's call of 'one more cup, ek aur pyaali ho jaaye'. We were hit by a pandemic recently and there are high chances that another wave might be on its way. In moments like this, tea presents a miraculous way into human health and boosts one's immunity. The new-age teas like herbal and floral teas present an opportunity for better health in the most flavourful way. We should not forget that tea has a long history of being used as a medical drink. Presently, more than 55,000 workers in Darjeeling depend directly on the tea industry and in these trying times, it is the responsibility of the young entrepreneurs to safeguard their livelihoods. India Tea Forum is the platform that will enable us to initiate that conversation and take measures that further develop and take the industry uphill."

