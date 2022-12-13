Chai Chun expands to the international departure section of Kolkata Airport

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chai Chun celebrated the grand opening of its another store at the international departure section of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Earlier this year, the company launched its store in the domestic departure section.

Known for offering the best Indian teas under one roof, Chai Chun is the first-of-its-kind tea boutique chain with more than 18 stores and a vibrant online platform. "We are proud of the history and the quality of fine Indian teas and as a gesture of goodwill, we want to share it with sommeliers traveling via this grand airport," Rajeev Baid, Founder and MD of Chai Chun.

This is the third such venture of Chai Chun and the company plans to roll out more stores in other important airports of the nation. Chai Chun is a growing tea brand that thrives on delivering fresh teas procured from some of the finest estates directly to the customer's cup. It offers meticulously segmented teas for the Indian palate.



From rich and malty Assam CTC tea to a more delicate brew from Darjeeling, Chai Chun offers the best of what the Indian tea industry has to offer.

Along with the best teas, Chai Chun is also known for offering functional and sleek teawares to match the refined flavors of the tea. This new store of Chai Chun will offer 165+ blends of the finest Indian teas that include top-notch Darjeeling teas, herbal, green, white, oolong, premium CTC, floral, and matching accessories. The store will also exclusively feature organic teas from its sister company Okayti Tea Estate, Mirik, Darjeeling. A home-grown tea brand, Chai Chun is heaven for tea sommeliers across the nation.

"Buying tea hardly reflects the significant part it plays in our daily life. Tea adds meaning and comfort to our lives but we hardly give any thought to the source and processing technique of the tea we are buying. Chai Chun gives tea lovers a chance to know their tea more intimately," Baid added.

Every batch of tea is subtly different from the other and there is a cup for every individual. Chai Chun lets every visitor a chance to taste the tea before purchasing to let them find the perfect cup.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

